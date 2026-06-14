Why Sophie Monk can’t watch herself back on TV

We’ve known her as a singer, an actress, a reality TV contestant and a presenter, but, in another life, Love Island Australia host Sophie Monk might have been a news reporter. And you better believe she’d ace the role!

“I’m obsessed with watching true crime,” Sophie, 46, tells TV WEEK. “I wish I was like Tara Brown [of 60 Minutes]. I’m not lying. I’m such a fan of hers.”

And, if not that, maybe a detective. Consuming copious episodes of crime shows has given Sophie a window on how to catch crooks… should she meet one.

Sophie muscles up for the The Hundred with Andy Lee crime special. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I’m always looking out,” she says. “If anyone looks suss, I try to remember their number plate, just in case. That’s how much crime I watch!”

Sophie says she’s also picked up a few tips from watching how detectives extract confessions from suspects.

“I would be amazing in an interrogation room,” she says.

“There are so many tricks and stuff I’ve learnt, like the Reid technique that police use. It’s all about manipulation. So, it’s quite heavy psychology. I think that’s why all women kind of love the crime genre.”

The panel this week is Sophie, Kate Langbroek and Dave “Hughesy” Hughes. (Credit: Nine Network)

All of which makes Sophie perfectly suited to being a panellist on this week’s The Hundred with Andy Lee crime special. She’s sharing the desk with TV and radio personality Kate Langbroek and comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes.

While she says being funny “comes naturally” to her co-panellists, one might argue the same can be said of the entertainer herself. Playing down her comedy chops, Sophie says: “I’m sure they look after me in the edit sometimes.”

Sophie has been an entertainment tour de force for 26 years, from when she rose to popularity as a member of girl group Bardot on Channel Seven reality show Popstars. She moved to Hollywood and appeared in movies such as Click and Spring Breakdown, and was also engaged to Good Charolotte’s Benji Madden.

As well as working with Andy Lee, Sophie pops up on Lego Masters with Hamish Blake. (Credit: Nine Network)

Back home, she was Australia’s sweetheart in reality show The Bachelorette and fronted two seasons of Beauty and the Geek. Currently, as well as The Hundred, Sophie appears on Lego Masters and is the face of Love Island Australia. Phew!

Interestingly, although unsurprisingly, Sophie says she’s never really “had a plan” for her career.

“I love entertaining,” she says. “That’s kind of it. I’ve always loved dancing, singing, acting and that stuff, and I’m lucky to still be in [the industry] and be able to work full-time. I feel like I’m on the best shows.”

Who doesn’t love playing dress-ups? Sophie and Hamish ham it up on Lego Masters. (Credit: Nine Network)

She’s incredibly popular with audiences, but Sophie’s not one to over-analyse why this is – and she doesn’t enjoy watching herself on screen.

“I tried to watch The Hundred, but I said the same answers every time and it started annoying my husband,” she says. “I just go in and enjoy it and do my job. You just make it fun for everyone that you’re working with as well.”

Sophie had everyone on the show in stitches recently when she revealed she likes having conversations with her husband, Joshua Gross, while she’s on the toilet, but he’d rather not.

“I feel like all the discussions are brought up on the toilet or in the shower – that’s where I’m doing my best thinking,” she laughs. Fair enough.

Clearly, Sophie has the backing of The Hundred’s host and behind-the-scenes driving force, Andy. While she started on the show’s first season as a guest, she’s now a regular panellist.

“Sophie’s the funniest person out there without attempting to be funny,” Andy tells TV WEEK. “It’s just incredible the way her mind works. And she can appeal to everyone. From where she’s been and to still be so much of an everywoman, it’s a testament to her character.

“She is just all fun and no fuss, which has made her a dream to work with.”

Sophie has been married to Joshua Gross since 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Soon she’ll return to work once more with Andy’s long-time comedy partner Hamish Blake on Lego Masters. It’s a show Sophie says she was born to be a part of.

“I’ve got my own little mini figurine set up at home,” Sophie enthuses. “It’s so embarrassing. I collect them. I’m a little bit of a nerd in that area. It’s good to keep your brain busy.”

Working with two-time TV WEEK Gold Logie winner Hamish, as with Andy, is a fantastic learning experience, she says.

“I feel very spoilt,” Sophie says. “I feel like I’m learning from the best in the business. They’re both generous and just give you room and make you look better than you are, probably.”

Love Island Australia, which Sophie hosts, will soon be cranking into production. (Credit: Nine Network)

Later, the Love Island Australia machine will crank into gear and Sophie will be there to gently guide the hormone-driven contestants closer to each other.

“I think it’s one of the sweeter shows,” she insists. “Even though I know they’ve got bathers on, it’s just such a loving show. I just find it so innocent and refreshing.”

Away from TV, there has been speculation Sophie could replace Jackie O Henderson on the ARN radio network. Sophie says there are no “immediate” plans to do radio, but she could be keen in future.

“It’s getting paid to talk and I feel like most of the people around me are like, ‘Can you shut up?’” she says with a laugh.

“If I could have a mic full-time, I’d love it. Eventually, I’d love to do radio and a podcast or something like that because I like talking.”

Whatever medium it is, one thing’s for sure: we’ll be tuning in.

The Hundred with Andy Lee airs Tuesday, 7.30pm on Nine Network and 9Now.