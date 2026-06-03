‘It’s coming!’: Sophie Monk shuts down Love Island pause rumours

Are you craving the sunshine, bikinis and six-pack abs of the sunny Love Island villa? Well, never fear, the spicy reality show is coming back to our screens soon despite sneaky rumours that the show was being put on ice.

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In a chat with TV WEEK, Love Island host Sophie Monk confirmed that the team is already hard at work behind the scenes preparing the new season.

“No, no, no, we’re not on pause!” Sophie clarified. “It’s coming!”

There’s no one who hosts with as much humour and pizazz as Sophie Monk, if you ask us. (Image: Love Island / Nine)

It’s not just great news for reality fans around the world, it’s pretty wonderful news for Sophie too. After all, in the past the series was filmed in the gorgeously sunny location of Mallorca, Spain — quite the respite from the grizzly winter weather we’re having Down Under.

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“It takes me to the warm weather, which is lovely,” she admits.

When questioned about whether the new season would take place in Mallorca again, Sophie’s lips were sealed. Perhaps a location change is on the cards?

The magic of Love Island isn’t lost on Sophie, either. Yes, it’s considered a little bit trashy by the standards of TV purists, but there’s something quite refreshing about watching hot people attempt to date.

“It’s quite primal. I love it,” Sophie says with a laugh.

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“Love Island‘s got to be the biggest brand of reality show. I’m going to be biased but I feel like it is.”

It’s going to be pretty hard to top this season! (Image: Love Island / Nine)

While the beloved Aussie star didn’t confirm any dates, she did note that production of the new series is very much under way.

“It’s getting cast now,” Sophie reveals, adding that she’s excited to up the ante this season.

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“I reckon this season’s going to kick up another level again.

“It’ll surprise you.”

We can’t wait!

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