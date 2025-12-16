Love Island 2025 winners Kye and Yana reveal the drama that exploded after their shock win

Kye and Yana are the winners of Love Island 2025 – but while the drama-filled season may be off our screens, it’s far from over for the loved-up Northern Beaches couple. Since filming wrapped, tensions have been bubbling beneath the surface, and they came to a head just hours after their win.

Advertisement

“We have a Love Island group chat and 10 minutes after the finale, no one had messaged it,” Yana, 21, tells TV WEEK. “Connor finally goes in and says, ‘Oh congratulations winners!’ It was like… guys, why is no one saying anything? We’re not going to name names, but there are a couple of people who haven’t reached out.”

Yana, a plumber, and Kye, a sparky, watched the finale with their villa besties Gabby, Issy and Connor – and say the cracks within the group actually appeared the moment the Islanders left the villa, particularly for fellow finalists Jaide and Jotham.

“Jaide and Jotham ended things the day they got out,” Yana reveals. “She found out he had a missus on the outside. We thought they were very loved up and then they didn’t really do anything in the hotel so we were all asking questions. Jotham ended up telling the boys that he actually had a girl back at home and so he couldn’t pursue things with Jaide. That was a shock to us. I’m not very close with Jaide but I think she might have been a bit upset.”

Advertisement

Kye and Yana’s own love story became one of the season’s most talked-about scandals, with bombshell Kye entering the villa as Yana’s ex. Despite their messy past – and exploring other connections right in front of each other – they found their way back together.

Yana and Kye have a long complicated history that dates back to long before the Love Island villa. (Credit: Instagram)

“Definitely me misbehaving was the hardest thing to rewatch,” Kye, 22, says about his Hotel Amor tryst with bombshell Emma. “I think that was definitely very hard for both of us to watch and have family and friends watching it. There was a bit of explaining to do.”

Thankfully, both families are now “stoked” the pair have reunited – and the winners aren’t ruling out more reality TV in the future.

Advertisement

“My biggest goal is to get on The Block,” Yana says. And hey – having made a name for herself as the Sydney Plumber Chick even before entering the Love Island villa makes us think she’s more than qualified for the gig.

Kye, meanwhile, hints a podcast with villa bestie Slick Mick could be on the cards. “That’s all in the works,” he teases.

And now the pair have won, they will be taking home $30,000 in prize money – down from the original $50,000 thanks to Dylan’s infamous temptation twist. The couple admit the decision stings a little more now.

Advertisement

“I didn’t think it was a problem when he took it,” Kye says. “I understood why he did it. Now that we’ve won? Yeah… it’s a bit shit.”

Kye and Yana are more in love than ever. (Credit: CH9)

As for what’s next, travel, moving in together – and possibly an engagement – are all on the table.

“We’ll definitely be travelling and looking at moving in together,” Yana smiles.

Advertisement

And when asked if he’s ready to pop the question, Kye doesn’t hesitate.

“Yeah,” he says. “But I want to make it nice. I want it to be special.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.