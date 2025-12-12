Are Love Island’s Jotham and Jaide still together?

Jotham and Jaide were one of the most controversial pairings on this season of Love Island Australia.

Jotham was originally coupled up with Gabby but he made the decision to recouple with Kiwi bomb Jaide, after spending the night with her at Hotel Amore.

This decision blindsided Gabby and led to some heated confrontations in the villa.

However, after Gabby left the show, the couple stayed together and even made it into the final three couples who have a chance of being crowned this year’s Love Island winners.

With the Love Island finale just around the corner, you might be wondering whether Jotham and Jade are still together and dating on the outside.

Unfortunately, it looks like the pair may have gone their separate ways after leaving the Love Island villa.

Here are all the clues that Love Island’s Jotham and Jade are no longer together:

The rumours about Jotham’s “secret girlfriend”

During the season, rumours emerged that Jotham had a “secret girlfriend” outside of the villa when he went onto the show.

In November while at an event, TikToker Olen Tekkers asked Gabby why Jotham wasn’t with her and she told him he was “at home with his girlfriend that he had the whole time throughout the whole show”.

Jotham was originally coupled up with Jaide. Credit: Channel 9.

“He told all the boys that he had a girl on the outside. The boys told it back to me,” she said.

Later, in an exclusive interview with TV Week, Jotham denied that he had a girlfriend on the outside and revealed that he was seeing someone before he went on the show.

“It’s not true,” he said.

“I was definitely talking to someone before the villa – to a few people. Some I was seeing more than others. But it was pretty much just that. I barely even went on dates. I haven’t really been much of a dater on the outside. I don’t do dinner dates.”

The 22-year-old also said the pair had been in touch since the show wrapped.

“Right before she’d done that, she was copping a lot of hate from the public,” he explained.

“I reached out just to say, ‘Hey, are you doing well?’ We came on good terms. But I think there were always a bit of harsh feelings. She heard a whiff of some little rumour and decided to escalate it… it is a bit disappointing and unfortunate.”

Jaide chose to take Jotham to Hotel Amore. Credit: Channel 9.

Jotham’s slip of the tongue

In a podcast interview where he once again denied having a girlfriend outside of the show, Jotham may have accidentally let slip a spoiler about his current relationship status.

“There’s never been a girlfriend. The statement of me having a girlfriend before, on, during and after [the show] is just not true at all,” he said during the show.

Interesting!

