Are Love Island’s Sharn and Ross still together? 

Sharn and Ross were one of the strongest couples on this season of Love Island.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old beauty salon manager from Adelaide chose to couple up with the 28-year-old events and marketing specialist from Byron Bay on the first night. They spent most of the season as a couple except for when bomb Boston chose Ross at the recoupling.

With the season finale just days away, you might be wondering whether Sharn and Ross are still together and dating in the real world.

Well, the good news is all the signs are pointing to yes.

Here are all the clues that Love Island’s Sharn and Ross are still together:

Advertisement

Sharn has relocated

Sharn appears to have moved closer to Ross. Credit: LinkedIn.

The biggest clue that these two crazy kids are still together is the fact that Sharn was living in Adelaide before she went on Love Island and according to her LinkedIn, she’s now based on the Gold Coast, just down the road from Ross in Byron Bay.

Sharn has also announced on LinkedIn that she’s open to work in the area.

Sharn and Ross were spotted together at the TikTok awards

The couple looked very cosy at the TikTok awards. Credit: Reddit.

Advertisement

At the end of November, Sharn and Ross attended the TikTok awards in Sydney together, along with a bunch of their fellow Love Island contestants.

Later, a Reddit user posted a photo of the pair walking side-by-side with dumped Islanders Isabel and Connor, who have already confirmed that they’re still together.

Ross has flown to Adelaide since filming wrapped

A Jetstar employee may have leaked a spoiler. Credit: TikTok.

A few weeks ago, a Jetstar cabin crew member let slip that they’d spotted Ross on a flight to Adelaide.

Advertisement

The TikTok user @GeorgiaClarkee posted a photo with Ross on her account and when another user asked her whether he was flying to Adelaide she responded yes.

She later deleted that comment, leading many to believe that she had accidentally let a spoiler slip.

“Sharn is the only islander who lives in Adelaide. And let’s be honest, I’ve been to Adelaide, there is not much reason to go there unless you are visiting someone,” one person commented on the thread.

Sharn and Ross were spotted out together

Is Ross incognito? Credit: Reddit.

Advertisement

Another eagle-eyed Love Island fan posted photos on Reddit of what looks to be Sharn and Ross on a date together

The photos show what appears to be Sharn walking ahead alongside a street with a cap pulled down on her face. Behind her walks a man who turns to face the camera and he looks suspiciously like Ross without his trademark mullet. In another snap, the pair are sitting at a table on a restaurant’s balcony.

A TikToker has confirmed the pair are together

TikToker Olan Tekkers, who went viral a few weeks ago after interviewing some of the Love Island contestants when he ran into them at an event, has confirmed the pair are together.

Olen said he was at the TikTok awards and Ross and Sharn were very much acting like a couple at the event.

Advertisement

“Ross and Sharn are definitely still together, very much publicly declaring their love for each other. So, I don’t know if they make it to the finals or not, but they’re still together,” he said in a follow up TikTok.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.