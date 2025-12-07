Are Love Island’s Kye and Yana still together? Yana dishes the dirt

It’s just one week until the Love Island finale and Yana can’t quite believe she’s so close to the finish line – with ex-boyfriend Kye.

The social media star, who posts as Sydney Plumber Chick, signed up for the show to get over Kye, not to share a villa with him! So, when the electrician first walked in as a ‘bomb’, she was convinced he was there to “ruin her experience”.

“I decided to go on Love Island so that I could get over this guy,” the 21-year-old plumber tells TV WEEK.

“I wanted to meet someone else and just finally let go of him and move on.”

Yana and Kye have a long complicated history that dates back to long before the Love Island villa. (Credit: Instagram)

Their first shot at romance was, in her own words, “so toxic”. It became a tit-for-tat relationship in which she’d block him and run, instead of talking.

But in the villa there was nowhere to run and, after Kye kissed Emma, the pair were forced to confront everything that had gone wrong.

“He had to see how bad it was – how emotional I was,” Yana says.

“We had to sit there and talk about it, which was so helpful for us, because that’s something we’d never done before.”

By the time of their romantic final date on a boat, Yana reveals that she felt as if she was with a new man.

“The way he was getting so vulnerable and opening up – that’s something I’d never heard from him,” she recalls. “It was a pretty wild date. I remember coming back and just being quite shocked at this new version of him.”

After everything they’ve been through, the pair are now stronger than ever.

“We are made for each other,” she says. “We just needed a few lessons to learn that. I can definitely only see my future with Kye at this stage.”

With marriage on her mind and a future Love Island wedding being joked about, might this redemption romance be the one that takes home both the prize money and the forever love?

Episodes drop Monday to Thursday at 12pm on 9Now.

