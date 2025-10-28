Meet the hot single bombshells in the Love Island Australia 2025 villa

Get ready for a hot new bombshell to enter the television villa — a whole new season of Love Island Australia!

Aussie television’s most glamourous host, Sophie Monk, is back leading the charge with a whole host of new hotties looking for love in a gorgeous villa in Mallorca, Spain.

While that sounds pretty luxe, according to the series trailer, this season is set to be full of “more hook-ups, more heat and way more twists” than ever before.

The long-awaited season kicks off tonight but if you’d like a run down of what — or more accurately, who — to expect, keep on reading for the entire Love Island Australia 2025 cast list and everything you need to know about the incoming season.

Everything you need to know about Love Island Australia 2025

Table Of Contents

Who is in the Love Island Australia 2025 cast?

Where to watch Love Island Australia 2025?

Who has been eliminated from the Love Island Australia 2025 villa?

Who is in the Love Island Australia 2025 cast?

Bailey, 27

(Image: Supplied)

Bailey is a 27-year-old model from Canada. After living in Melbourne for two years, Bailey headed back home but found herself in the Love Island villa when she got a call from producers out of the blue. But with a love of Australia and blokes with mullets and moustaches, she’s hoping she’ll meet her Aussie prince charming.

“I’m obsessed with Australian men. Just their way of life, their attitude. I really like men who don’t take themselves too seriously. I feel like that is Australia as a whole. I find that super attractive,” she says.

Bailey is looking for a man who “worships” her and doesn’t second guess their relationship.

“I can be a maneater, but I’m a lover girl at heart,” Bailey admits. “When I meet someone I like, I can fall very quickly. It’s me, it’s you, that’s it.

Connor, 25

(Image: Supplied)

Connor is a 25-year-old nurse from the Gold Coast who describes himself as being sweet and sensitive. Connor is heading into the villa on the heels of his housemate Zane who was on the show last season.

“I was never going to apply for the show but they called my mate Zane who was on it last year and asked him if he had any friends,” Connor explains. “So he put my name forward and I thought why not give it a go?

While he’s dated a heap of gals on the Gold Coast, he’s still on the hunt for the right girl to bring home to his big family. Fingers crossed he finds her in the villa!

Cooper, 23

(Image: Supplied)

Cooper is a 23-year-old salesman from Brisbane dreaming of meeting a girl who keeps him on his toes in the villa.

“I want to go on Love Island to find someone,” Cooper explains.

“It’s also a pretty free period in my life, so the timing is right to do something like this. I feel like I’m entering a new chapter.”

Cooper is a born salesman who isn’t shy when it comes to dating or piping up with his opinion. We think he might cause some waves!

Gabrielle, 21

(Image: Supplied)

Gabby is a 21-year-old content creator from the Gold Coast with more than 200k followers on TikTok and Instagram.

Gabby is the very first bombshell to enter the villa and, boy, does she make a splash. While she is hoping to find a good man, Gabby says that she often gravitates towards people with a heap of red flags.

“I actually go for red flags. I like them crazy. I’m very out there, my mind goes at a thousand miles. The boring guys, I just brush straight past them. I have been attracted to toxic guys. It’s all fun to date

them, but then they ruin your lives,” she says.

However, she hopes to meet someone as fun and loud as her.

“I’m always the loudest in the room. All the attention is on me. I need someone to match that energy. As soon as I can feel you’re intimidated by me or not very driven, it’s an ick.”

Isabel, 26

(Image: Supplied)

Isabel is a 26-year-old hair salon owner from Sydney. As an accomplished business woman, Isabel is super confident and sure of herself.

While she was engaged to her long-term partner, the relationship ended earlier this year. Now, she’s willing to put herself out there in a big way on the show.

“I was engaged until February this year. After we broke up it made me realise what I want and don’t want. I’m not willing to settle for anything. I think coming out of it I felt more clarity where I want my

next relationship to go. Going on Love Island is such an amazing opportunity, a unique experience to meet different people and make a connection,” she explains.



“In my normal day life I’m very busy running my salon, so dating online I do really struggle to find a connection with someone. I feel this is a good way to meet people in a different way, and in person.”

Jotham, 22

(Image: Supplied)

Jotham is a 22-year-old American football player from the Gold Coast. Before he was scouted to go overseas by the New England Patriots’ elite development squad, he played rugby leaves for the junior Broncos and Canberra Raiders.

For the last few years, Jotham has spent his time in the United States playing footy but with his focus on his career, he admits that he’s never had a proper girlfriend. Now, he’s hoping that he’ll meet the kind of girl he can bring home to meet his loved ones in the villa.

“’m wanting to find someone who has a great personality,” he shares. “Someone I really get along with. Someone I want to spend all my time with. A best friend. That’s what I’m attracted to.”

Lacey , 20

(Image: Supplied)

Lacey is a 20-year-old model and pageant queen from Sydney.

While she is the youngest single in the villa this year, she feels like she is wise beyond her years with the strength to stand up for what she believes in. Despite being a blonde bombshell, Lacey feels like she’s often misjudged for her looks

“People look at me and see a dumb blonde but there is so much more to me as a person,” she shares.

Lacey is looking for a highly intelligent, motivated, masculine man who has “provider energy”.

Mick, 27

(Image: Supplied)

Mick is a 27-year-old creative director from Melbourne and one of the first bombshells to enter the villa!

Known as “Slick Mick”, he’s got a reputation for being one of the most eligible bachelors in his city. Although Mick is quite sought after by the ladies, he reckons it can be difficult dating in the influencer circles he navigates.

“It’s quite tricky, the influencing scene,” he says. “There is always someone better. You always have to be on your game, which breeds a bit of insecurity.”

Now, Mick is hoping the Love Island villa will help him find love the old fashion way. Well, without phones or dating apps.

Sharn, 26

(Image: Supplied)

Sharn is a 26-year-old dermal therapist and beauty salon manager from Adelaide.

She prides herself on being a hard working straight shooter who knows exactly what she wants — a masculine, funny man who is willing to take charge. Sharn decided to apply for Love Island Australia after recognising how limited the dating scene is in Adelaide.

“It’s a shallow dating pool. Everyone has dated everyone,” she explains.

“I thought, how the hell am I going to find someone who hasn’t dated half of my friends? It’s really hard. I watched the show for the first time last year and saw all these hot people. I thought maybe I do have to venture out of my city to find someone to date, and Love Island would be perfect.”

Yana, 21

(Image: Supplied)

Yana is a 21-year-old plumber from Sydney. After realising that she might just be one of the hottest plumbers in the game, she started sharing her work with the world on TikTok. She quickly went viral and clocked up more 371,000 followers.

Heading into the villa, Yana is refreshingly honest about wanting to play the field but if she finds a guy that ticks all her boxes, she’s willing to be exclusive.

“I’m looking for a guy who respects me and only has eyes for me,” she says.

“He has to obviously be good looking. My type is tall, tanned, blonde or brown hair. Blue eyes, tattoos, muscles. Pretty much describes my ex. That’s my type. Beachy is good too.”

Ross, 28

(Image: Supplied)

Ross is a 28-year-old events and marketing specialist from Byron Bay who works for a brewery but loves making music in his spare time.

While it’s his job to travel around the country for festivals and events, he loves calling Byron home.

As a kind-hearted, compassionate person, Ross knows exactly what he wants in a relationship and is looking for a funny girl who makes him laugh and “doesn’t take life too seriously”.

Zac, 29

(Image: Supplied)

Zac is a 29-year-old Olympic Swimmer from the Gold Coast.

After competing at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics, Zac has three bronze medals to his name. But now, he’s switching his focus from sport to love in the Love Island villa.

While he looks like a player on the surface, Zac admits that Love Island is well and truly out of his comfort zone.

“I haven’t reaIly haven’t really had a chance to have a good think about it,” Zac admits.

“I think I’m just going with the flow. It’s all pretty different and new. I have made the decision to put myself out there and just see what happens.”

Who has been eliminated from the Love Island Australia 2025 villa?

So far, all of the islanders above are still looking for love in the villa but watch this space!

The fellas waiting for a smooch during episode one. (Image: Supplied)

Where to watch Love Island Australia 2025?

Love Island Australia 2025 kicked off on Monday October 27 and will be dropping every Monday to Thursday.

You can catch up on 9Now.

