While the villa might be designed to find love, but in reality, Love Island Australia is the perfect environment for drama. In this drama, the Islanders either find friendship or enemies.

So which of the Love Island 2024 contestants are getting the cold shoulder versus who has become besties?

(Credit: Nine)

In the 2024 season, the contestants came from around the globe like France and the United States, but there are some Islanders residing in the same city.

Thankfully, TikTok has become our little spy on the inside given Nine completely takes over the Islanders social media accounts.

The eliminated Love Island participants often share videos of who they’re hanging out with in the real world.

Indigo, the third person eliminated, has become buddy-buddy with Kane as they hit the bars in Queensland. He also shared a video with Bombshell Krissy – despite never meeting on the reality dating series.

(Image: Nine)

The 23-year-old Sales Manager also linked up with Tommy! The pair bonded over eating a raw-egg which was Tommy’s signature move in the villa.

Indigo isn’t the only Islander running around town with his co-stars. Xanthe also met up with Krissy despite their dislike of one another in the villa.

“Told her to f*** off, then she called me childish and now we have matching bestie tooth gems.. life works in funny ways,” she wrote on a video.

Xanthe shared a faceless photo with a mystery man covered in tattoos, now fans have matched the ink to Taylor’s. Now fans are speculating that Xanthe and Taylor have romantically connected on the outside! Which pulls Taylor and Hannah’s fate into question.

(Credit: Instagram)

On the same day, Tommy reshared a picture to Instagram stories and in the background appeared to be himself, Taylor, Mimi, and Niko.

There are many contestants still inside the villa that we’re yet to discover if they remain friends on the outside. But we are yet to see 2024 Bombshell Kaylah with her villa co-stars.

However, Kaylah was spotted with season five contestant Georgia Murray during a Whitefox event. During this event, Kaylah revealed she was still in a relationship with the person she met in the villa.

