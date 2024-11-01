Love Island Australia has kicked off for 2024 with the Islanders, Bombshells and Gods coupling up with the person they hope to find a romantic connection with.

But with each recoupling, a lonely Love Island contestant must be eliminated from the reality dating series.

Sophie Monk returns to host Love Island. (Credit: Instagram)

Australian bombshell, Sophie Monk has returned to host the sixth season. Flying all the way to Mallorca, Spain with twelve unlucky in love singles.

For the 2024, the devious minds behind the scenes have introduced a spicy twist and Hotel Amor to keep the newcomers on their toes.

While we wait to discover which couples make it to the finale, we have listed every unfortunate contestant who has been eliminated from Love Island Australia 2024.

(Credits: Nine) Zane Zane exiting the villa was a completely unexpected for viewers. Unfortunately he was the first contestant to be eliminated from the villa after his partner Xanthe chose to recouple with other.

