The weather is warming up, which means a new collection of singles will be hitting the villa to bring viewers a brand-new season of lust, love and heartache on Love Island Australia 2024.

While Channel Nine has promised a season of spice and feistiness, season six of Love Island will be like nothing seen before with a “world first” twist.

Sophie Monk returns to host Love Island. (Credit: Instagram)

Once again, the Islanders and all the troublemaking Bombshells will travel to Mallorca, a luxurious island off the coast of Spain with legendary host Sophie Monk returning.

Continue scrolling as we answer all your burning questions regarding Love Island Australia 2024, including all the details on the twist, contestants, premiere date, and more.

Who are the contestants?

In early October, the network released the identities of ten Islanders, two Bombshells and the two new Love Island Gods – all who are joining the 2024 season.

Here are just three of the contestants going on Love Island. (Credit: Nine)

When does Love Island Australia 2024 premiere?

Never fear viewers, the wait for season six is almost over! Love Island Australia 2024 will premiere on Monday, October 28, 2024, on Channel Nine and 9Now.

What is the twist for 2024?

In a traditional Love Island season, the contestants test their love connections in the ‘Casa Amor.’ However, in the trailer for the 2024 season, Sophie teased the introduction of ‘Hotel Amor.’

“[It’s] never been done anywhere in the world,” she said.

Leaving fans on a cliff-hanger, the network failed to communicate what the ‘Hotel Amor’ means and how it will impact the singles. Only time will tell!

Who is the host?

Recognised for her vibrant and outgoing personality, Sophie Monk had undoubtedly become a staple in the Love Island villa since she began the gig in 2018. So naturally, the loveable Australian is returning to host the sixth season.

Sophie first rose to fame as a member of the popular Australian band, Bardot which was formed during the reality TV show, Popstars.

