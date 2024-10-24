Despite being arguably the best Bachelorette in Aussie reality TV history, Sophie Monk didn’t find her happily-ever-after with winner Stu Laundy.

Advertisement

But in August 2018 the blonde beauty fell in love with her now husband Joshua Gross, and their first meeting sounds like something out of a rom-com.

Whilst flying on a business class flight, Sophie struck up a conversation with marketing executive and fellow Aussie Joshua, who was mostly based in the US.

After a few champagnes, the Beauty And The Geek host even leaned in for a kiss.

“I just sat down and he had a sense of humour and I was like, ‘Oh, how relieving, sitting next to someone you can have a chat with’,” Sophie told 9Honey.

Advertisement

“It was like, ‘Good sense of humour, hard worker’… it just happened.”

Though it started as a long-distance relationship, the two fell for each other quickly and Sophie admitted to TV WEEK that this relationship was nothing like her previous ones.

“I wasn’t comfortable with myself and would choose people who weren’t right for me,” the Love Island Australia host confessed.

“When you don’t feel good about yourself, you attract the wrong thing or you look for somebody to fulfil you. But you need to meet someone who’s a bonus to you, not someone to fix you. That took me ages [to realise].”

Advertisement

WATCH BELOW: Sophie Monk’s dating history. Post continues after video…

Loading the player...

Sophie admitted that her relationship with Joshua is “the best” and the two regularly post couple updates – especially as they’re living together.

“I’ve never had someone move in with me – ever. I love it. I wake up, he gets me coffee… It’s so nice having him there. He’s perfect,” she said.

Only solidifying our faith in their sweet romance Joshua popped the question to Sophie in January 2021.

Advertisement

“Told you I’d tell you guys first💍🙌 I’m engaged,” the star wrote when announcing the news, alongside a pic of her and Joshua embracing with her sparkly diamond ring on show.

“I honestly can’t thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you’ve always had my back and I feel so cared about. You’re absolute bloody legends. I’m not very good at being mushy. I’m trying to say I absolutely adore you.😍”

In March 2022, Sophie and Joshua tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony, and they invited Stellar Magazine to capture their monumental day.

Advertisement

The bride revealed to the publication, “We always thought we’d elope. So many people said to me, ‘I didn’t even see my husband on the night; if I had my wedding over, we’d just elope’.

“So we thought, well, why don’t we just get married at home? I’ve seen people get really stressed about their wedding, and ours has been so stress-free.

The couple were the only people who attended their at-home dinner before saying their vows, and Sophie admitted it made sense to them.

“I’m 42, so I feel like (our loved ones) are like, OK, do it your way. We figured if we don’t invite one person, then no-one could get upset.”

Advertisement

Keep scrolling to see their love story in pictures.

Want to find your own fairytale romance? Sign up to eharmony today!

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use