Despite being arguably the best Bachelorette in Aussie reality TV history, Sophie Monk didn’t find her happily-ever-after with winner Stu Laundy.
But in August 2018 the blonde beauty fell in love with her now husband Joshua Gross, and their first meeting sounds like something out of a rom-com.
Whilst flying on a business class flight, Sophie struck up a conversation with marketing executive and fellow Aussie Joshua, who was mostly based in the US.
After a few champagnes, the Beauty And The Geek host even leaned in for a kiss.
“I just sat down and he had a sense of humour and I was like, ‘Oh, how relieving, sitting next to someone you can have a chat with’,” Sophie told 9Honey.
“It was like, ‘Good sense of humour, hard worker’… it just happened.”
Though it started as a long-distance relationship, the two fell for each other quickly and Sophie admitted to TV WEEK that this relationship was nothing like her previous ones.
“I wasn’t comfortable with myself and would choose people who weren’t right for me,” the Love Island Australia host confessed.
“When you don’t feel good about yourself, you attract the wrong thing or you look for somebody to fulfil you. But you need to meet someone who’s a bonus to you, not someone to fix you. That took me ages [to realise].”
WATCH BELOW: Sophie Monk’s dating history. Post continues after video…
Sophie admitted that her relationship with Joshua is “the best” and the two regularly post couple updates – especially as they’re living together.
“I’ve never had someone move in with me – ever. I love it. I wake up, he gets me coffee… It’s so nice having him there. He’s perfect,” she said.
Only solidifying our faith in their sweet romance Joshua popped the question to Sophie in January 2021.
“Told you I’d tell you guys first💍🙌 I’m engaged,” the star wrote when announcing the news, alongside a pic of her and Joshua embracing with her sparkly diamond ring on show.
“I honestly can’t thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you’ve always had my back and I feel so cared about. You’re absolute bloody legends. I’m not very good at being mushy. I’m trying to say I absolutely adore you.😍”
In March 2022, Sophie and Joshua tied the knot in an intimate at-home ceremony, and they invited Stellar Magazine to capture their monumental day.
The bride revealed to the publication, “We always thought we’d elope. So many people said to me, ‘I didn’t even see my husband on the night; if I had my wedding over, we’d just elope’.
“So we thought, well, why don’t we just get married at home? I’ve seen people get really stressed about their wedding, and ours has been so stress-free.
The couple were the only people who attended their at-home dinner before saying their vows, and Sophie admitted it made sense to them.
“I’m 42, so I feel like (our loved ones) are like, OK, do it your way. We figured if we don’t invite one person, then no-one could get upset.”
Keep scrolling to see their love story in pictures.
Want to find your own fairytale romance? Sign up to eharmony today!
The couple cosied up at the beach!
On the TV WEEK Logie Awards, red carpet Sophie revealed how she successfully kept her wedding a secret.
“Well, no one was invited,” she said. “So no one knew so it was pretty easy.”
She also shared insight into her newlywed bliss when she told TV Week, “It was good! Just more legal, our relationship. So it isn’t much different,” she explains after being asked if her relationship changed since putting a ring on it.”
As for babies? She told TV Week that growing her family is still on her mind.
“We’d love that [kids],” she shared. “It just depends if it’s in our path.”
Sophie first went public with Joshua after she froze her eggs writing: “So lucky to have this guy in my life to help me recover.”
The couple looked all loved-up as they attended Joshua’s sister’s wedding.
Red hot! Sophie and Joshua made their public debut at a 2019 benefit for the Daniel Morcombe Foundation of which Sophie is an ambassador.
“I definitely feel more comfortable and more myself with him than in any other relationship.”
The couple soaked up the sun on their first overseas trip together in the Maldives.
“Dream Holiday. Dream Girl 👸🏼”
Joshua’s tropical birthday celebration looked like a date straight off The Bachelorette!
Picture perfect.
Sophie’s gold gown for the 2019 TV WEEK Logies was the talk of the town, but she had some good-looking arm candy too.
“I’ve honestly never been happier,” Sophie said of her relationship.
Sophie is loving being back in her hometown of the Gold Coast with her man after 10 years in LA.
“She got me…” Joshua has definitely been hit by Cupid’s arrow!
Flying high in Rottnest Island.
When Sophie was filming the second season of Love Island in Fiji, it wasn’t just the contestants feeling the love.
Can you feel the love?
“I love her, even though she hit a top of 15km.”
And Sophie even managed to sneak a kiss in.
Whether they’re overseas or back home, Joshua and Sophie are head-over-heels for one another.
Looking slick and chic for the 2019 ARIA Awards.
“You’re the sweetest, kindest, most generous and selfless woman on earth. I get the privilege of watching you light up people’s lives with joy and happiness wherever you go. You keep me laughing and smiling everyday, I’m the luckiest man on earth,” Joshua wrote on Sophie’s birthday.
The Gross family Christmas photo was a laugh but the lead-up looked even funnier.
Sophie Monk and boyfriend Joshua Gross show the reality of taking a family Christmas photo
Could this photo be any more festive?
Turns out it can!
“One excited helicopter enthusiast and one person deadly afraid of heights.”
These two can’t keep their hands off each other!
Too cool for you.
They may have been in quarantine together, but Sophie and Joshua were able to bring the laughs.
Sophie Monk attempts to woo her fiance
It’s official! Joshua popped the question in January 2021 and, of course, Sophie said ‘Yes!’
Sophie and her beau went on a post-engagement trip to The Hunter Valley.
Perhaps one of the more creative couple’s picture ever taken as Sophie and Joshua celebrated their engagement – see their cute video below.
Sophie Monk and Joshua Gross celebrate at their engagement party
Joshua was right by Sophie’s side as the 2021 season of Beauty And The Geek kicked off with her leading the way as the show’s host.
He even visited the set, posing with his beauty while Sophie gushed about her “geek”.
Despite lockdowns in 2021, the couple looked more loved-up than ever when restrictions finally lifted.
As 2021 came to a close, Sophie and Joshua decided to take the next step and add a new member to their little family: Bluey! The adorable pup debuted on the couple’s social media pages with this cute snap and the sweet video below.
Sophie Monk cuddles up to new puppy Bluey
Sophie cuddled up to Bluey in a bikini as she posed for this snap Joshua took.
The stunning bride wore a J’Aton Couture dress, which she didn’t try on until the day of her nuptials.
“It fit like a glove, it was perfect – it was just how I’d imagined it,” she told Stellar.
“We didn’t give them long [to design it], but they’re pros. I sketched it out a couple of weeks ago with my stylist. I wanted to just keep it simple, beautiful and timeless, but still ‘bride.'”
Sophie also wore a stunning reception dress to cut her ivory and dusty rose cake.