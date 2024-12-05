Love Island Australia is known for its laughs, tears, and breakups but is it possible that a true connection can be formed and survive the outside world?

Well, this might be true for Love Island 2024 Bombshells Eric Garcia and Kaylah Holmes.

Despite the reality dating series currently airing on Channel Nine, filming is done and dusted. Yet, the blonde Bombshell hasn’t shied away from revealing the connection she’s found in the villa has in fact lasted in the real world.

While attending a WhiteFox event in November, the fitness influencer admitted her relationship status.

“I’m with my partner that I met in the villa, still currently. We are loved up, and it’s such a vibe. We’re here together tonight,” Kaylah confessed during an interview.

Also in attendance at the event was 2023 Islander Nate Page – who is still in a relationship with his Love Island partner, Georgia. He shared a picture to Instagram with some of the other 2024 contestants, including Kaylah and Eric standing side-by-side.

This merely cemented fans’ suspicions after a Love Island teaser showed Eric and Kaylah partying together on a boat. The same teaser also exposed Hannah’s return to the villa following a shock elimination.

Unfortunately for fans, we won’t have an official confirmation that Kaylah and Eric are still together given the Islanders are sworn to secrecy until the finale has aired.

It hasn’t been an easy journey for the 22-year-old fitness coach. After discovering their mutual love for the gym, she found a swift romantic connection with Zane – until he began having doubts and momentarily explored a connection with Sophie.

The Love Island gods heard Kaylah’s prayers for a tall, muscular man and gifted her Bombshell Eric.

Eric, born in Argentina, currently lives the van-life in Manly following a break up with his fiancée in January. He was a police officer until 2023 when he decided to pivot back to the fitness industry.

While it is still early days, there is no denying Eric and Hannah two are a match made in Love Island heaven!

