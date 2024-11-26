Love Island Australia has kicked off for 2024 with numerous genetically blessed Islanders, Bombshells and Gods entering the villa to find love – or followers.

While we are seeing a bunch of new faces this year, the one familiar and gorgeous face that has returned is Australian bombshell Sophie Monk as Love Island host.

(Credit: Nine)

The journey is about finding love, but why not look good while doing it?

Given the contestants are being watched 24/7 with perfectly placed cameras around the Mallorca villa, it’s not uncommon for reality television stars to undergo a transformation following their on-screen debut.

Luckily for fans, we’ve scoured the internet to discover how some of the 2024 Love Island contestants transformed before their appearance. Continue scrolling to see.

(Credits: Nine/HBO) Mercedes Knox While Mercedes might look the same from a distance, the US contestant didn’t always have hazel eyes… Eagle-eyed fans discovered the Bombshell had undergone permanent eye colour surgery in June 2024 with Kerato to change his brown eye colour to ‘honey gold.’ (Credits: Nine/YouTube) Hannah Steinfeld In an unearthed video on YouTube, an interview with Hannah was discovered. In 2020, the nursing student was a state finalist for the Miss World Australia. The now 24-year-old is rocking a very different look as a brunette! Advertisement (Credits: Nine/Instagram) Sydney Paight We went far back in the archives of Sydney’s Instagram for this flashback photo considering her appearance in the 2022 season of Love Island US. The Aussie Love Island God has had quite the glow-up, but she is still rocking the red hair. (Credit: Instagram) Sophie We love it when a blonde has a brunette moment! Naturally we couldn’t skip this flashback transformation of Sophie.

