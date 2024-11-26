Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Lifestyle

What a transformation! Jumping back in time with some of our favourite Love Island Australia 2024 contestants

Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of TV WEEK team Profile
Loading the player...

Love Island Australia has kicked off for 2024 with numerous genetically blessed Islanders, Bombshells and Gods entering the villa to find love – or followers.

Advertisement

While we are seeing a bunch of new faces this year, the one familiar and gorgeous face that has returned is Australian bombshell Sophie Monk as Love Island host.

love island australia 2024
(Credit: Nine)

The journey is about finding love, but why not look good while doing it?

Given the contestants are being watched 24/7 with perfectly placed cameras around the Mallorca villa, it’s not uncommon for reality television stars to undergo a transformation following their on-screen debut.

Advertisement

Luckily for fans, we’ve scoured the internet to discover how some of the 2024 Love Island contestants transformed before their appearance. Continue scrolling to see.

love island australia 2024 mercedes eyes
(Credits: Nine/HBO)

Mercedes Knox

While Mercedes might look the same from a distance, the US contestant didn’t always have hazel eyes…

Eagle-eyed fans discovered the Bombshell had undergone permanent eye colour surgery in June 2024 with Kerato to change his brown eye colour to ‘honey gold.’

love island australia 2024 hannah before
(Credits: Nine/YouTube)

Hannah Steinfeld

In an unearthed video on YouTube, an interview with Hannah was discovered. In 2020, the nursing student was a state finalist for the Miss World Australia.

The now 24-year-old is rocking a very different look as a brunette!

Advertisement
love island australia US 2024 sydney before
(Credits: Nine/Instagram)

Sydney Paight

We went far back in the archives of Sydney’s Instagram for this flashback photo considering her appearance in the 2022 season of Love Island US. The Aussie Love Island God has had quite the glow-up, but she is still rocking the red hair.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sophie

We love it when a blonde has a brunette moment! Naturally we couldn’t skip this flashback transformation of Sophie.

Profile picture of TV WEEK team
Profile TV WEEK team

Australia’s biggest and greatest TV guide, launched in 1957 and has become a powerhouse in print and digital. As a trusted source of information, TV WEEK covers all the latest in television and film. The magazine features a comprehensive TV guide, industry news, spoilers, celebrity interviews, reality tv and streaming. Let TV WEEK end the mindless scrolling and guide you to your next binge-worthy watch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement