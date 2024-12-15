The final episode of Love Island Australia 2024 hasn’t aired yet, but fans have already speculated which couples are still together outside of the villa.
For the 2024 grand finale, five couples were reduced down to three. The final couples included Niko and Mia; Kaylah and Eric; and lastly, Em and Mercedes.
Meanwhile, Hannah and Taylor, and Sophie and Dylan were eliminated from the reality dating competition.
The season six finale will air Monday December 16, 2024, with host Sophie Monk announcing the winner.
So, is it possible that the Love Island super fans have correctly guessed who is still together? Unfortunately, we most likely won’t have a definitive answer until after the 2024 finale when the Islanders regain access to their social media accounts.
But that’s not to say the couples haven’t left any breadcrumbs for us to follow. Below, we try to decifer the current relationship status of each couple from Love Island Australia 2024, while revealing the status of those who have already been eliminated.
Kaylah & Eric
Kaylah has publicly revealed on numerous occasions that she is still in a relationship with someone from the villa. Given she is entering the Love Island finale with Eric, we presume this is the mystery man she was talking about.
Will these gym-junkies withstand the test of time? Only time will tell.
Mercedes & Em
In Love Island, Mercedes asked Em to be his girlfriend and was the only Islander to make such a commitment this season. But there is one big obstacle that may stand in there way – long distance.
Unfortunately for fans, these two have remained tight-lipped in the real world while their relationship plays out on screen.
Niko & Mia
The Greek God and Goddess of Love Island 2024! But do they survive the real world?
Niko and Mia haven’t made many comments on their relationship. However, a video of the Islanders was shared online featuring Niko and a mysterious dark-haired girl, presumed to be Mia. Aside from this snippet, their relationship status remains unclear.
Hannah & Taylor
Split
After a sudden elimination for Hannah, the Love Island gods saw potential in her and Taylor. But unfortunately, Hannah and Taylor have called it quits.
“Taylor and I are not together. I’ll just confirm that Tay and I are still really close friends, and that were as close as we were in the Villa just not romantically,” Hannah told 9Entertainment.
Meanwhile, Taylor revealed to the publication that some “information came to light” that didn’t sit well with him “morally.”
Dylan & Sophie
Split
It was a rocky ride for Dylan and Sophie, but in an unsurprising end the pair called it quits following their exit from the villa.
In an interview with 9Entertainment, Dylan revealed that while long-distance was also an issue, he never quite overcame the Sophie and Dylan incident.
“We both came to the agreement that it was best if we just leave things,” he told the publication.
Mimi & Steph
Split
Steph and Mimi were dramatically dumped from the villa are majority votes casted them as ‘clout-chasers.’ Unfortunately, the pair did not survive the real world, with Steph revealing that they had split a month after exiting.
“Mimi and I are not in a relationship, we decided to stop things one month after the show but we are on good terms together. I don’t regret anything, she’s an amazing woman,” he told 9Entertainment.
However, Mimi’s story conflicted Steph’s as she revealed she was the one who ended their relationship.
“I actually called it quits with him, purely because he did and said things that I was not comfortable with. He showed another side of him that I didn’t like,” Mimi told the publication.