The final episode of Love Island Australia 2024 hasn’t aired yet, but fans have already speculated which couples are still together outside of the villa.

For the 2024 grand finale, five couples were reduced down to three. The final couples included Niko and Mia; Kaylah and Eric; and lastly, Em and Mercedes.

Meanwhile, Hannah and Taylor, and Sophie and Dylan were eliminated from the reality dating competition.

The season six finale will air Monday December 16, 2024, with host Sophie Monk announcing the winner.

So, is it possible that the Love Island super fans have correctly guessed who is still together? Unfortunately, we most likely won’t have a definitive answer until after the 2024 finale when the Islanders regain access to their social media accounts.

But that’s not to say the couples haven’t left any breadcrumbs for us to follow. Below, we try to decifer the current relationship status of each couple from Love Island Australia 2024, while revealing the status of those who have already been eliminated.

