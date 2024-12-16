They were a match made in Love Island Australia heaven, but Mimi and Dylan just couldn’t get on the same page – at least inside the villa.

But Mimi and Dylan have reportedly rekindled their romance outside of the villa and away from the pressures of TV.

(Credit: Nine)

Mimi was eliminated from the reality competition with her Love Island-partner Steph, after being voted most likely to be ‘clout-chasers’. However, the pair called it quits one month after their exit.

Steph claimed they both decided to end things, while Mimi told 9Entertainment that she called it quits with him.

Shortly after her exit, Dylan and his villa-partner Sophie were booted, and met the same fate – confirming their split after their elimination episode aired.

But now living their best life outside of the villa, Mimi and Dylan have confirmed their attempts to “rekindle an old flame.”

(Credit: Nine)

“My intrusive thoughts won,” she told 9Entertainment. “We were just talking – and then I just kissed him. Then we ended up having a really deep conversation. He opened up to me and I opened up to him… ”

“He’s amazing, I’ve literally never been with anyone as caring as him before.”﻿

As “guarded people,” Dylan admitted they both found it difficult to be “vulnerable” on television.

Now, without the constant eye of cameras, the pair have begun to explore their connection but their relationship isn’t official at the moment.

(Credit: Instagram)

It’s known that Mimi and Sophie were close friends inside the villa, so how has Sophie responded to the news? While Dylan claimed she “wasn’t happy,” Sophie explained how she felt to 9Entertainment.

“My intuition was growing and I’ve had some discussions with both of them and they’ve sort of lai﻿d things out on the table to me,” she said. “If something does blossom between Mimi and Dylan I can’t hold it against anyone. I’d never ask somebody to choose between friendship and love.”

