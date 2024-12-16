Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of Brand logo of
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality TV

They failed inside the villa, but Mimi & Dylan have “rekindled” their romance outside of Love Island Australia

An "old" love becomes new.
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Profile picture of Tia Thomas Profile
Loading the player...

They were a match made in Love Island Australia heaven, but Mimi and Dylan just couldn’t get on the same page – at least inside the villa. 

Advertisement

But Mimi and Dylan have reportedly rekindled their romance outside of the villa and away from the pressures of TV. 

love island australia mimi dylan couple 2024
(Credit: Nine)

Mimi was eliminated from the reality competition with her Love Island-partner Steph, after being voted most likely to be ‘clout-chasers’. However, the pair called it quits one month after their exit. 

Steph claimed they both decided to end things, while Mimi told 9Entertainment that she called it quits with him. 

Advertisement

Shortly after her exit, Dylan and his villa-partner Sophie were booted, and met the same fate – confirming their split after their elimination episode aired. 

But now living their best life outside of the villa, Mimi and Dylan have confirmed their attempts to “rekindle an old flame.” 

Mimi dylan back together love island australia 2024
(Credit: Nine)

“My intrusive thoughts won,” she told 9Entertainment. “We were just talking – and then I just kissed him. Then we ended up having a really deep conversation. He opened up to me and I opened up to him… ”

Advertisement

“He’s amazing, I’ve literally never been with anyone as caring as him before.”﻿

As “guarded people,” Dylan admitted they both found it difficult to be “vulnerable” on television. 

Now, without the constant eye of cameras, the pair have begun to explore their connection but their relationship isn’t official at the moment. 

love island australia 2024 mimi dylan still together
(Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

It’s known that Mimi and Sophie were close friends inside the villa, so how has Sophie responded to the news? While Dylan claimed she “wasn’t happy,” Sophie explained how she felt to 9Entertainment

“My intuition was growing and I’ve had some discussions with both of them and they’ve sort of lai﻿d things out on the table to me,” she said. “If something does blossom between Mimi and Dylan I can’t hold it against anyone. I’d never ask somebody to choose between friendship and love.”

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement