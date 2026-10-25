Home and Away spoilers: Roo’s disappearance leads to a shocking discovery

No one has heard from Roo in days. And in Home and Away, Alf discovers the shocking reason why…

This week, Alf’s concern for Roo is growing as each call goes unanswered. Roo (Georgie Parker) was expected home days ago but she’s yet to appear. Just as he ponders what to do next, Alf (Ray Meagher) receives a text from her, saying that she’s having car trouble. But what he doesn’t know is the text wasn’t sent from his daughter, but from a strange man…

What’s happened to Roo?

Where is Roo? (Credit: Channel Seven)

The search for Roo begins

More days pass and Alf realises there must be more to the story than car trouble. With the support of Leah (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin (James Stewart), Alf visits the Yabbie Creek Police Station and reports Roo missing. Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) tries to placate him – there’s surely a reasonable explanation?

But Alf knows his daughter and something just isn’t adding up.

“Roo is reliable and extremely close to her father, Alf,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK.

Alf makes a statement to police. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“Obviously, Alf is concerned, but it is when Roo doesn’t turn up for a surf club meeting that the concern grows.

“Alf has received this text from Roo, saying she’s having car trouble. Three worrying days pass and they officially file a missing person’s report. David’s heart goes out to Alf, one father to another.”

A shocking discovery

When David starts to look into the case, searching for clues to Roo’s last known whereabouts, his investigation leads him to a lonely road in the bush where he is stunned to find a burnt-out car. The licence plate is registered to Roo.

“David’s worry level immediately spikes – it’s Roo’s car,” Jeremy explains. “He then moves around the car, taking in the crime scene. David then approaches the rear of the car, opens the boot and is horrified at what he discovers in there. He fears the worst for Alf’s daughter, his good friend.”

David is horrified by what he finds. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The next day David must make a devastating house call.

He has to gently explain to Alf that they’ve found Roo’s car – and reveal what he saw in the boot.

The evidence seems damning – is Roo alive?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm Channel Seven