Home and Away spoilers: Richie puts it all on the line

You can’t win them all, as they say. But in Home and Away, Richie’s resolve to win the Bronze Medallion could secure him a future in Summer Bay – and win his way back into the hearts of the community.

In recent episodes, Richie (Rocco Forrester-Sach) has divided residents as they debate whether he should be allowed to stay in town. Of course, they can’t exile him, but they can freeze him out – which is precisely what David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) intends to do after the pair came face-to-face.

Richie puts his body on the line for the Bronze Medallion. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Richie in exile

It was their first interaction since Richie accidentally shot his boss – and Richie’s reappearance in Summer Bay sent David spiralling. How can he move on when Richie reminds him of everything he almost lost?

“David cannot forgive Richie for what he has done,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “He gave him so many chances, showed him respect, believed in him and repeatedly turned a blind eye to his indiscretions, only to be shot by him!”

John watches on intently. (Credit: Channel Seven)

On the beach John yells through the megaphone, cheering on the medallion students. Richie is determined and leaps out ahead of the pack. But girlfriend Abigail (Hailey Pinto) is distracting his focus.

Rally in support

Her sister, Eden (Stephanie Panozzo), has been rushed to hospital again and the doctors fear she is running out of time. Richie wants to be a supportive boyfriend, but this race could win him a job as a lifeguard and, finally, new purpose.

Can Richie find his way back to his friends? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Justin (James Stewart) is fuming at Leah (Ada Nicodemou) having offered Richie a room. As well as straining their friendship with David, Richie, who has no paid work on the horizon, is yet to contribute anything to the household.

Can he earn back the trust of his former friends?

Home and Away Monday to Thursday, 7pm on Channel Seven