With her attacker now behind bars, Roo is finally safe. But in Home and Away this week, the aftermath of her long, harrowing ordeal puts Roo in a spin.

As she gradually tries to adjust back to normality, Roo (Georgie Parker) refuses to leave Alf (Ray Meagher), following him constantly and not letting him out of her sight. It’s understandable, Alf believes, yet concerning.

It was David (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) who eventually found Roo in the bush. Her trauma was evident, but she buried any memory of what had happened.

Alf tries to calm Roo’s anxiety. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“She was dishevelled, malnourished, injured and traumatised” Jeremy says of his character finding Roo. “Roo had no memory of the incident. She was suffering from traumatic amnesia, her mind shutting out what she witnessed as a coping mechanism, sparing her going through anymore trauma.”

Of course, it all came flooding back when Phillip returned to find her, and ever since her arrest, the trauma hasn’t stopped.

During the week, Roo finally feels ready to leave the house, so father and daughter head out to the Surf Club. But, when Alf disappears, Roo becomes wild and screams for help! Can she ever find peace again?

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Also This Week…

Tane (Ethan Browne) is back!

Unable to make his new life work, the gym owner returns to Summer Bay with the hope of picking up where he left off and being present for Archie as much as he can. And, with Tane’s return comes a welcome proposal: Mack wants him to join the bridal party! Hooray!

Fans rejoice, Tane is back! (Credit: Channel Seven)

But not everyone is thrilled to see him. After their last run-in where Sonny (Ryan Bown) was taken to task by Tane for selling steroids in his gym, it’s unlikely the pair will enjoy a warm reunion.

Can they put the past behind them and move on?

Home and Away airs Monday to Thursday 7pm on Channel Seven