Home and Away spoilers: Phillip hunts down Roo

It’s been a nerve-wracking time for Home and Away fans as Roo‘s life hung in the balance. This week, however, she is finally home and seemingly safe. But what she doesn’t know is her attacker Phillip is tracking her every move…

What will he do?

Phillip pretends to be a journalist to find Roo. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Deranged murderer Phillip (Michael Sheasby) learns this week that Roo (Georgie Parker) has been found alive in the bush and immediately begins plotting her demise. When she fled from his grip into the bush, Phillip hoped that would be the last time he saw her. But to know she’s alive and could hand him in to police… it’s a risk he can’t take.

Phillip has been asked to come in to the police station about his claim that he saw a hitchhiker talking to Roo the day she disappeared. To cement his story, he tells Sergeant David Langham (Jeremy Lindsay Taylor) that he saw the hitchhiker get into Roo’s car – an uncharacteristic behaviour from Roo.

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When Phillip begins prying about Roo’s current location, alarm bells start ringing. Has David figured it out?

“Phillip, not unlike other killers, appears to be a genuine, concerned member of the community,” Jeremy tells TV WEEK. “He devotes his time to help with the search and answer questions in police interviews. A wolf in sheep’s clothing! But Phillip asks one too many questions about Roo’s health and whereabouts, leading David to focus on him.”

Phillip corners Roo who is alone on the beach. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As David cracks into his background, danger looms. Phillip is scouring Summer Bay and eventually lands at the Surf Club where he finds Roo and Alf (Ray Meagher).

Phillip introduces himself and Alf remembers him volunteering to help find his daughter. It’s a risky moment that could reveal him as her kidnapper, but Roo can’t seem to recall him.

“Roo has no memory of the incident,” says Jeremy. “She is suffering traumatic amnesia, her mind shutting out what she witnessed as a coping mechanism to spare her any more trauma.”

With the police closing in, Phillip is ready to tie up loose ends. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As Roo leaves the club to walk along the beach alone, Phillip seizes his chance, following and jumping out to block her path. Phillip believes she must recognise him and drags her towards his car – this ends now. Roo insists she’s not lying but, as his violence increases, her memory comes flooding back.

Suddenly, Roo remembers him – and knows just how much danger she’s in.