Home and Away: Huge clue about Roo’s fate to be revealed as fans unravel mystery

Things are looking pretty dire for Roo Stewart on Home and Away after the discovery of her burnt-out car – and the fact there was an unidentified body was found in the boot of the car doesn’t scream good news for her father Alf and the extended Summer Bay community who have desperately been searching for her.

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While many Home and Away fans initially speculated that the guy who was responsible for Roo’s disappearance was an angry man at the diner who turned down Alf’s flyer about Roo being missing, earlier this week fans were introduced to the main suspect – a man who admitted to being the last person to see Roo alive.

When David popped by a nearby house to ask if the man had seen Roo or her car, the man said he saw Roo talking to a hitchhiker on the side of the road.

David then clocked the mystery man’s wedding ring, and he told David that he lost his wife and still wore the ring out of habit. While the admission left David feeling sympathetic, we later saw the man looking extremely suspicious as he watches the news of Roo’s disappearance and rids himself of the bloodied hammer and phone.

As the town of Summer Bay organises a vigil for Roo and rallies around Alf, everything’s looking pretty bleak for Roo’s fate – but Home and Away fans are way more cluey than that.

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Is Roo actually dead on Home and Away? Fans spot surprise clue

Given Roo (played by Georgie Parker) hasn’t been on the show a lot this year, fans have speculated that she has met her untimely end. But is it all what it seems?

It’s Summer Bay, so of course not!

Fans in a popular Home and Away fan Facebook group have unearthed a massive clue about Roo’s fate, so stop reading now if you hate spoilers!

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Sharing behind-the-scenes photos from filming back in June (which means the scenes are still yet to actually air), Roo is spotted trying to escape the evil clutches of someone on a beach, before the police rush in.

The original images were uploaded on YouTube from Aussie couple R&F Adventures who go Home and Away set hunting, and then shared to a Facebook page.

Roo struggles with her potential captor on the beach. (Credit; YouTube R&F Adventures 2.0)

So if it’s not Roo’s body in the back of the burnt out car, who is it?

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Given the mystery man mentioned a deceased wife, fans think that’s probably exactly whose body is in the boot.

“After Monday’s episode my prediction is that the guy David was talking to has Roo locked up somewhere and the body burnt in the car is the guy’s wife that he killed,” one fan theorised.

“That dodgy guys wife was the one they found and roo is still somewhere alive,” another agreed.

Other fans had more grim theories about former characters, including suspecting it’s Harper – who fled town earlier this year – or Martha, Alf’s wife and Roo’s mother.

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However, when Roo is found alive, it’s not looking like an easy recovery for the Summer Bay favourite,

“They actually do find Roo. She’s alive and facing the challenge of being a suspect to the body in the boot scenario,” one clued-in fan said, with another pointing out they read the same thing online.

But one big glaring question remains: Why did this mystery man take Roo in the first place?

I guess we’ll have to wait and see!

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