Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality Tv

Courtney and Sev reveal what they’ll spend their Block winnings on, and the answer is more emotional than you’d expect

‘It’s what we want to do post show.’
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Courtney and Sev have taken home the biggest prize total in The Block’s history, so naturally, the question on everyone’s lips is what they’re planning to do with their $1,370,000 cash prize and $500,000 “Scotty’s Prize Pool”.

“Courtney and I have partnered with My Room, a children’s cancer charity, and we’re going to give them $75,000 from the prize money,” interior designer Sev, 37, tells TV WEEK. “That’s as far as we’ve got.”

If you spotted the pin on Sev’s dress at auction day and wondered what it represented, it was in support of the charity, which the Brisbane besties were introduced to through their auctioneer, Paul Tzamalis.

“He put them in touch with us and said, ‘Hey, girls, can you guys give these families a day where they can have a couple of hours of peace away from what they’re going through,’” Sev explains. “We had a beautiful Sunday brunch with 18 families come through. Just how beautiful that day was really resonated with us, and what we want to do post show.”

But while giving back is clearly close to their hearts, the girls also have some holiday plans to work out, although they aren’t quite on the same page about what that should look like.

Front facade of Courtney and Sev's Block house.
The besties can’t wait to take the bar crusher they won as part of Scotty’s Prize Pool out for a spin! (Credit: Nine Network)

“Damn straight we are going on a holiday,” Sev says with a laugh. “As soon as we can gather our thoughts that might be the second thing we map out.”

“We’re gonna drive our boat to Stradbroke Island – get the swag and off we go in the bar crusher,” commercial construction site manager Courtney, 34, adds.

“No thank you, we will be in a five star hotel!” Sev swipes back.

The moment Courtney and Sev walk back into the room with the other contestants on The Block after winning big at auction.
Courtney and Sev say the results still have not sunk in. (Credit: Nine Network)

And whatever holiday they settle on, their nearest and dearest will no doubt be celebrating alongside them. After putting their lives on hold to chase their dream of winning The Block, the girls’ families were just as overwhelmed by the result.

“My mum was crying everyone was crying,” Courtney says.

“My husband passed out from crying,” Sev adds. “It was a really emotional day. It was an out of body experience. Saturday and Sunday for me is just a blur.”

Advertisement
Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement