Courtney and Sev reveal what they’ll spend their Block winnings on, and the answer is more emotional than you’d expect

Courtney and Sev have taken home the biggest prize total in The Block’s history, so naturally, the question on everyone’s lips is what they’re planning to do with their $1,370,000 cash prize and $500,000 “Scotty’s Prize Pool”.

“Courtney and I have partnered with My Room, a children’s cancer charity, and we’re going to give them $75,000 from the prize money,” interior designer Sev, 37, tells TV WEEK. “That’s as far as we’ve got.”

If you spotted the pin on Sev’s dress at auction day and wondered what it represented, it was in support of the charity, which the Brisbane besties were introduced to through their auctioneer, Paul Tzamalis.

“He put them in touch with us and said, ‘Hey, girls, can you guys give these families a day where they can have a couple of hours of peace away from what they’re going through,’” Sev explains. “We had a beautiful Sunday brunch with 18 families come through. Just how beautiful that day was really resonated with us, and what we want to do post show.”

But while giving back is clearly close to their hearts, the girls also have some holiday plans to work out, although they aren’t quite on the same page about what that should look like.

The besties can’t wait to take the bar crusher they won as part of Scotty’s Prize Pool out for a spin! (Credit: Nine Network)

“Damn straight we are going on a holiday,” Sev says with a laugh. “As soon as we can gather our thoughts that might be the second thing we map out.”

“We’re gonna drive our boat to Stradbroke Island – get the swag and off we go in the bar crusher,” commercial construction site manager Courtney, 34, adds.

“No thank you, we will be in a five star hotel!” Sev swipes back.

Courtney and Sev say the results still have not sunk in. (Credit: Nine Network)

And whatever holiday they settle on, their nearest and dearest will no doubt be celebrating alongside them. After putting their lives on hold to chase their dream of winning The Block, the girls’ families were just as overwhelmed by the result.

“My mum was crying everyone was crying,” Courtney says.

“My husband passed out from crying,” Sev adds. “It was a really emotional day. It was an out of body experience. Saturday and Sunday for me is just a blur.”