The Block winners of 2026 have been crowned!

Courtney and Sev have been crowned the winners of The Block 2026, taking home an incredible $1,870,000 in total winnings and prizes!

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In the lead-up to auction day, there were fears that rising interest rates, property tax changes and economic uncertainty, combined with Victoria’s new laws requiring reserve prices to be made public, could kill the competition. But the exact opposite is what happened, in an auction day that absolutely no one saw coming.

Host Scotty Cam could not contain his excitement for the girls. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I think putting our reserves out early were a massive help because people walked into this and they were realistic reserves,” commercial construction site manager Courtney, 34, tells TV WEEK. “And I honestly believe that a lot of the buyers went in there going, ‘These contestants deserve to make money, and these houses are worth so much more.’”

The Brisbane best friends secured a whopping $1,270,000 above their $3,450,000 reserve, along with the $100,000 winner’s prize and Scott’s prize pool of treats valued at up to $500,000.

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“Now we have to negotiate who gets the boat from the prize pool,” interior designer Sev, 37, says with a laugh.

“This will be Sev and I’s first fight!” Courtney adds.

It’s a huge result for the pair, who took plenty of risks throughout the competition, often pushing their budgets in the hope of securing weekly wins. Their biggest gamble came when they decided to move from House 3, with its stunning views, to the larger floor plan of House 4. And it certainly paid off.

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“Everyone thought we were nuts when we picked House 4 over the three up towners with the views,” Courtney says. “We always went after House 4 because it had the better floor plan.”

The best friends have lots to celebrate. (Credit: Nine Network)

“For us, it was about privacy,” Sev adds.

And the buyers behind their incredible $4,720,000 sale? A “lovely couple” the girls had only met a few days earlier.

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“We haven’t spent too much time with them,” Sev says. “But we ran straight up to them, gave them a cuddle and we said we’re so glad it’s you – It was just this really electric moment.”

Congratulations girls – time to celebrate!

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