Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Reality Tv

The Block winners of 2026 have been crowned!

‘It was electric.’
Brand logo of TV WEEK
Lucy Croke Profile
Loading the player...

Courtney and Sev have been crowned the winners of The Block 2026, taking home an incredible $1,870,000 in total winnings and prizes!

Advertisement

In the lead-up to auction day, there were fears that rising interest rates, property tax changes and economic uncertainty, combined with Victoria’s new laws requiring reserve prices to be made public, could kill the competition. But the exact opposite is what happened, in an auction day that absolutely no one saw coming.

Courtney and Sev pictured with host of The Block Scott Cam.
Host Scotty Cam could not contain his excitement for the girls. (Credit: Nine Network)

“I think putting our reserves out early were a massive help because people walked into this and they were realistic reserves,” commercial construction site manager Courtney, 34, tells TV WEEK. “And I honestly believe that a lot of the buyers went in there going, ‘These contestants deserve to make money, and these houses are worth so much more.’”

The Brisbane best friends secured a whopping $1,270,000 above their $3,450,000 reserve, along with the $100,000 winner’s prize and Scott’s prize pool of treats valued at up to $500,000.

Advertisement

“Now we have to negotiate who gets the boat from the prize pool,” interior designer Sev, 37, says with a laugh.

“This will be Sev and I’s first fight!” Courtney adds.

It’s a huge result for the pair, who took plenty of risks throughout the competition, often pushing their budgets in the hope of securing weekly wins. Their biggest gamble came when they decided to move from House 3, with its stunning views, to the larger floor plan of House 4. And it certainly paid off.

Advertisement

“Everyone thought we were nuts when we picked House 4 over the three up towners with the views,” Courtney says. “We always went after House 4 because it had the better floor plan.”

Courtney and Sev pictured hugging and smiling after their Block 2026 auction.
The best friends have lots to celebrate. (Credit: Nine Network)

“For us, it was about privacy,” Sev adds.

And the buyers behind their incredible $4,720,000 sale? A “lovely couple” the girls had only met a few days earlier.

Advertisement

“We haven’t spent too much time with them,” Sev says. “But we ran straight up to them, gave them a cuddle and we said we’re so glad it’s you – It was just this really electric moment.”

Congratulations girls – time to celebrate!

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement