Meet The Brady Bunch superfan who restored the iconic home… and see who’s taking out the bins!

Imagine visiting LA and pulling up to the house that we all remember from The Brady Bunch and seeing Peter Brady putting the bins out… in 2026. It’s a reality, thanks to superfan Tina Trahan.

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Greg puts the bins out too. Both actors Christopher Knight and Barry Williams have keys to the Brady Bunch house, which has been completely remodelled as an exact replica of the TV filming set in the actual location we all remember the Brady Bunch station wagon pulling up to. And the great news is you can now take a tour of it.

The interior of the house itself already closely matched the show’s set after HGTV renovated the property for its series A Very Brady Renovation and when new owner, superfan Tina Trahan, bought the house for $4.6 million in 2023, she decided it would be “a work of art” that needed to be preserved. For Tina it was love at first sight.

“It’s like you walk into your childhood,” she tells Woman’s Day. “Most people know The Brady Bunch house better than they know their own house growing up.”

The classic sitcom ran from 1969 to 1974. (Image: Shutterstock)

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Dedicated search

Tina went to work finding the exact props from the classic TV show that ran from 1969 to 1974 with countless after-school reruns since. Chances are you’re singing the theme song right now!

Step inside the mid-century modern time capsule and the details are extraordinary. There’s the orange formica kitchen where Alice cooked up the meats that Sam the butcher delivered. Even the fridge opens up to reveal a skull referencing the Fright Night episode.

“I’d be up until 4am online looking for a specific chair or the mugs that Carol and Mike drink out of,” Tina says. “I found the exact same plates with the turkeys in the middle, the same salt and pepper shakers, the same coffee pot, the same cookie jar with the pears on it.”

There’s the payphone that Greg and Marcia would fight over, Mike Brady’s drafting office complete with plans, and the girls’ pink bedroom full of trophies and awards – mostly for “Marcia, Marcia, Marcia!”

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The boys’ blue bedroom looks identical, as does Mike and Carol’s room. Another highlight? Seeing Tiger the dog, albeit a stuffed toy version.

“I added at least 400 things. I don’t even know what the count is now,” says Tina, who recently sourced a 1971 Plymouth Satellite Wagon and had it shipped in from Dalton, Georgia.

“I had it wrapped in the same colour as theirs,” Tina says, referring to the wood panels of the Brady Bunch family car. “We got the original wheels, tyres, and hubcaps back on.”

Tina, who is married to TV executive Chris Albrecht, who oversaw shows including The Sopranos and Sex And The City, often hosts charity events there. The surviving cast members, including Maureen McCormick (Marcia), Eve Plumb (Jan), Susan Olsen (Cindy), as well as Barry and Christopher, all play a part!

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“Mike [Lookinland], who played Bobby is on a three-year sailing adventure, so I haven’t met him yet,” says Tina.

No detail was spared – including the orange formica kitchen… (Image: Supplied) … and the iconic lobby and staircase. (Image: Supplied)

For a good cause

Tina works together with a number of charities, from the John Ritter Foundation which raises awareness of thoracic aortic disease to Wags & Walks dog rescue.

“I can’t think of six people who better embody the great people that they played in the show. They are amazing with their morals and values. They give so much to charity and so much of their time, it’s really unbelievable,” she says.

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The house is currently open for The Brady Experience tour. Located in the suburb of Studio City, the house has officially been granted Historic-Cultural Monument status by the Los Angeles City Council.

Tina now calls the Brady kids her friends, hence giving Barry and Christopher the keys.

On a tour, you might even see them wandering the house, showing their family around and reliving memories. And while Tina primarily lives in her Bel-Air home, she admits she’s obsessed with the Brady house.

“It’s almost like a life-size doll’s house,” she laughs.

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