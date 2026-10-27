Is Nobody Wants This coming back for season 4? Here’s what we know

Nobody Wants This, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, has become a certified hit on Netflix – and the recently released third season has only left fans wanting more.

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So, is season four on the way? Here’s what we know.

(Credit: Netflix)

Has Nobody Wants This been renewed for season 4?

Sadly for fans, Netflix hasn’t yet confirmed a fourth season. But the success of season three has viewers hopeful.

The latest instalment, which landed on October 22, holds an 87% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and has been widely praised.

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If the pattern holds, an announcement could come soon. Season two premiered on October 23 2025, and the show was renewed for season three less than two weeks later, on November 4.

The team behind the show has also said they’re keen to continue. Creator, showrunner and executive producer Erin Foster told Parade she has “more story to tell” if Netflix gives the green light.

“There’s those next steps as people who are not in their 20s, getting married and you’re starting off already kind of behind everyone else,” Erin told the outlet. “I experienced that when I got married, I was 37, and it’s a different experience. So, yeah, I do think that there’s more story to tell.”

Erin also told Decider the team is “always open” to future seasons and is waiting for “the call”.

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(Credit: Netflix)

What could Nobody Wants This season 4 be about?

Joanne and Noah’s characters are inspired by Erin and her real-life husband, Simon, so their story could continue to follow Erin’s own.

For instance, Joanne and Noah’s romantic and elaborate proposal in Napa was very similar to their real engagement!

Season four would likely pick up from where season three left off.

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In the finale, Joanne and Noah travel to Malibu for Joanne’s mikvah celebration with Rabbi Eden. Just as the ritual ends, Noah asks the rabbi to marry them, and the two tie the knot on the beach.

Their intimate wedding could continue to cause drama in season four, with their families still expecting a bigger celebration.

“They’re married in the eyes of God, but not in the eyes of anyone else yet,” co-showrunner and executive producer Jenni Konner teased to Tudum.

Elsewhere, Esther and Sasha are separated, but he finds himself more interested in Morgan, setting up a love triangle that’s far from resolved.

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“If this had happened in Season 1 or Season 2, this would be a messy love triangle, and it would be toxic,” Justine Lupe (who plays Morgan) explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. “The fact that it happened after decisions were made and relationship contracts were established, it becomes more of a situation because no one’s transgressing, no one’s doing anything that they actually shouldn’t be doing. It just is complicated.”

(Credit: Netflix) (Credit: Netflix)

When would Nobody Wants This season 4 premiere on Netflix?

If the show follows the same pattern as previous seasons, season four of Nobody Wants This would likely arrive in October 2027.

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