If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably already binge-watched Netflix’s latest romantic comedy, Nobody Wants This.

While we were busy obsessing over the characters and storyline, we stumbled upon the true story that inspired the show, and it’s every bit as cute as you’d expect.

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody star in Nobody Wants This. (Credit: Netflix)

Is Nobody Wants This based on a true story?

With Kristen Bell portraying a confident sex podcaster named Joanne and Adam Brody playing a hot rabbi named Noah, you’d probably expect the concept of Nobody Wants This to be wholly fictional due to its absurdly unique characters.

And while it’s not based entirely on a true story, the show’s creator Erin Foster’s real-life romance was the inspiration behind it.

Nobody Wants This is a direct reflection of the 42-year-old’s relationship with her now-husband, Simon Tikhman, and she’s labelled the rom-com a “love letter” to him.

Just like Joanne, Erin co-hosts The World’s First Podcast with her sister, Sara Foster, while Simon is a co-founder of a music management company. He may not be a rabbi like Noah, but an important part of his identity is his strong Jewish faith – a key obstacle the couple had to tackle together.

“We didn’t come from similar backgrounds. He came from a much more traditional place. I came from a more unconventional place. When we got together we were like, ‘How’s this gonna work?’,” Erin said on her podcast.

Nobody Wants This is based on the show’s creator’s real-life romance. (Credit: Instagram)

Simon’s parents fled the Soviet Union due to persecution, and he has a deep connection to his Jewish faith.

“Whoever I marry, she has to be Jewish,” he told Erin in the early days of their relationship.

Erin did eventually convert to Judaism, and she claims she thoroughly enjoyed getting to learn about the various customs and practices of the religion.

“When I went through the process and went to the converting classes at Wilshire Boulevard Temple, it was this really fascinating, expansive, cool world,” she explained.

It’s safe to say Erin had an unconventional childhood, as she was raised by music producer David Foster and model Rebecca Dyer within the chaotic and glamorous world of Hollywood.

When Erin and Simon first met in 2018, the stark difference between his traditional family life and her unique one was quickly identified.

“His parents weren’t really used to someone being so unfiltered, and uncensored, and saying how I feel all the time,” she told Harper’s Bazaar UK.

Erin’s candidness and outspoken personality took some getting used to for Simon’s family, with the 42-year-old recalling, “There was an adjustment period where they were like, ‘This is the person you chose to bring into our family? Are you okay, Simon? What are you thinking?’”

The couple welcomed a daughter in 2024. (Credit: Instagram)

Things clearly worked out for the couple who tied the knot in 2019, as their relationship is still going strong and Erin is now extremely close with Simon’s family.

The lovebirds also welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Noa, in May 2024!