In the famous words of lyrical geniuses the Backstreet Boys, we don’t care who you are, where you’re from, what you do…no one is immune to the charm of a good rom com.
Whether you’re hosting a girls night, having a date night in or just love to appease your guilty pleasure with a night on the sofa solo, there’s a romantic flick for every occasion.
With Valentine’s and Galentine’s Day around the corner there’s no better time to round up some of the best romantic films to binge immediately.
The best romantic movies to stream this Valentine’s Day
This is 40
If you prefer more com than rom, this flick is a hilariously honest look at love after parenthood, mortgages and life has killed the romance and buried it so deep you’d need an excavator to locate it.
Stream This is 40 on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
The Bodyguard
An absolute classic! A former secret service agent begrudgingly take an assignment to protect a pop superstar (played by the iconic Whitney Houston) who is being stalked.
Stream The Bodyguard on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
She’s Out Of My League
If you’ve ever been “punching above your weight” in a relationship you’ll know all too well how TSA agent Kirk feels when blonde bombshell Molly agrees to go on a date with him.
Stream She’s Out Of My League on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Valentine’s Day
Can we really write a Valentine’s Day watch guide with Valentine’s Day itself? Really, we’ll take any excuse to watch Ashton Kutcher…
Stream Valentine’s Day on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Are We Officially Dating?
It’s the question that plagues singles in the modern world of dating apps and new relationship terms (ghosting, benching, woke-fishing) – are we officially dating? With a triple threat combo of Michael B Jordan, Zac Efron and Myles Teller, this flick won’t disappoint.
Stream Are We Officially Dating? on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Love, Simon
Simon has kept his sexual orientation a secret from his family but with a blackmailer threatening to expose him before he’s ready he’s forced to go on a roller-coaster journey.
Stream Love, Simon on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.
What Happens In Vegas
Remember what we said about Ashton?
Stream What Happens In Vegas on Disney Plus from $13.99/mth.
Me Before You
Grab the tissue for this one. Based on the international best-selling novel by JoJo Moyes, Me Before You tells the story of the romance that blossoms between a small town Englishwoman and the wealthy, paralysed Londoner who hires her as his caretaker.
Stream Me Before You on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial.
Age of Adaline
Adaline is ageless and not in the she-has-a-great-cosmetic-injector sense of the word. When she falls in love and her secret is uncovered she finds herself in serious trouble.
Age of Adaline is available for streaming on Netflix.
Eat Pray Love
Perfect for those flying solo, Eat, Pray, Love follows Elizabeth journey of self discovery following a heartbreaking divorce.
Stream Eat Pray Love on BINGE from $10/mth, with a 7-day free trial.