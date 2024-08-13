What to watch on TV and streaming this week

There is always ‘something to watch’, but the trick is narrowing it down with multiple streaming services on offer plus free-to-air TV options. Luckily for you, we’ve gathered some of the best options of TV shows and movies you can flick on for a quick entertainment fix. What to watch doesn’t need to be a struggle any longer!

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK IN AUSTRALIA

01 Hunted: The Million Dollar Heist

Monday, 7.30 PM, Channel 10 and 10Play Australia’s real-life game of cat and mouse returns for a third season with a new look, a new chief and a mind-blowing twist. For the first time ever, the Fugitive teams – made up of ordinary Aussies – are initially split in half – a team of nine “robbers” and a team of nine “planners”. Their mission? To join forces and steal up to $1 million from a Ballarat, Victoria, bank. But even if they manage to make away with the loot, they’ll then have to stay undetected from the eyes and ears of the expert Hunters for 20 days! You can watch it on Channel 10 live or stream it on 10Play later here for free.

02 The Tyrant

Wednesday, Disney+ In this Korean espionage-revenge-drama series, a virus is stolen during a secret handover between Korea and US intelligence, which sets

the governments at war to recover it. Before the US realises the danger of the project and can demand that all the samples be handed over, a mysterious entity hires a black ops team to retrieve the virus. When things go wrong during the attack, all sides will be left scrambling! You can stream the movie exclusively on Disney+, no worries if you don’t have a subscription, sign up here and start watching now for as little as $13.99/month.

03 Shaun Micallef’s Eve of Destruction

Wednesday, 8 PM, ABC Dressed like Arthur Dent from The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, join the Aussie funnyman each week as he chats with his famous acquaintances and puts probing questions to them like, “If your house was about to be destroyed, what two things would you save?” Shaun says, “It’s a chance for the guest to set the agenda. They bring into the studio the most significant items in their life, the things they can’t imagine ever being without and I psychoanalyse them. I’m not a certified therapist, but I think I can help these people.” We’re in for a ride with fun guests and riveting insights into what really matters to them. You can watch it on ABC Live or on ABC Live stream later here for free.

04 Emily in Paris

Thursday, Netflix The flamboyant American returns to Paris for season four! We pick up with Emily reeling from her strong feelings for her two love interests. Sacre bleu! Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable, though he is expecting a baby with his ex, Camille, while Emily’s boyfriend Alfie’s worst fears are all but confirmed that she still has feelings for Gabriel – and that’s only the love triangle part of the plot! It’s all happening this week in the City of Love. You can stream the series on Netflix, no worries if you don’t have a subscription, sign up here and start watching now for as little as $7.99/month with a standard ads plan.

05 The Union

Friday, Netflix Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry star as super spies in this romantic action comedy. Everyday New Jersey construction worker Mike (Mark) is transformed into a reluctant spy when his long-lost high school sweetheart Roxanne (Halle) recruits him for a high-stakes espionage mission. After reuniting at a Jersey bar, she sweeps him off his feet – literally! – by tranquillising her former love and transporting him

to London where the high-stakes mission begins. What could go wrong? You can stream the series on Netflix, no worries if you don’t have a subscription, sign up here and start watching now for as little as $7.99/month with a standard ads plan.

06 Guy Montgomery’s Guy Mont Spelling Bee

Wednesday, 8:30 PM, ABC Laugh out loud with Kiwi comedic genius Guy Montgomery as he leads a spelling bee with his loyal assistant Aaron Chen. Some of Australia’s favourite faces will try their hand at the spelling test with five inventive challenges designed to befuddle, bamboozle and bedazzled. Famous guests such as Tom Gleeson, Tony Armstrong and more will compete for the chance to win the ultimate prize – a one-way ticket to the next episode to defend their crown. You can watch it on ABC Live or on ABC Live stream later here for free.