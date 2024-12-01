Inside Portia & Ellen’s new life in country England

She vowed she’d be leaving showbiz for good, and Ellen DeGeneres has stayed true to her word – leaving behind her life in Hollywood and starting over in country England!

The former talk show host, 66, and her longtime wife Portia De Rossi, 51, have been settling into their new life in the rural region of the Cotswolds, where they quietly bought a property in October to start their major life overhaul.

“Ellen and Portia are making a serious go of life in England. Everyone might think it’s to do with American politics, but they found and bought this house a month before the US election,” an insider tells Woman’s Day.

“This is something they’ve talked about doing for years but work always kept her chained to California. But these past few years have tipped Ellen over the edge and she’s been desperate for a brand new start.”

Indeed, after being “kicked out of showbusiness” and having her talk show end in 2022 over toxic workplace accusations, a fresh start in the UK couldn’t have come sooner for Ellen.

The couple have already been hitting the town!

Now, the most pressing things on the comedian’s daily agenda will likely be strolls through the English countryside, trips to the local farmers’ market and downing pints at the local pub!

In fact, Ellen and Portia have already been spotted at the Farmer’s Dog, a local pub owned by their friend and British TV personality Jeremy Clarkson.

“They hung out with [Jeremy’s partner, actress] Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and the Corrs performed at the pub,” an onlooker told People.

IN WITH THE BRITISH CROWD

Our insider adds, “Portia’s ecstatic over the move. She feels more attuned to the British than the Americans.”

Ellen and Portia have been famous for their successful house-flipping over the years, but with their most recent primary residence in Montecito believed to be on the market now, it seems they’re also swapping their real-estate hobby for a low-key life.

But let’s face it, Ellen wouldn’t be Ellen without her A-list circle of friends to entertain!

The couple in England in 2023.

“Jeremy has already introduced them to ‘all the important people’ in the Cotswolds,” our source says. “Ellen and Portia are still settling in to their new house and are busy with minor renovations,

but they can’t wait to have some of their famous neighbours over, including the Beckhams, Kate Winslet, Liz Hurley, Kate Moss and Michael McIntyre.”

And when she’s ready to get creative again, Ellen will have the inspiration of the English countryside to help with her behind-the-scenes work.

“The change of scenery will help with her next project – she’s hoping to work on a rom-com script,” the insider says.

