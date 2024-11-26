Richard Gere may have been in the entertainment industry for over 50 years, but he’s still experiencing career firsts.

The 75-year-old is set to star in his first major role in a television series, and he’ll be joined by an array of other highly esteemed actors.

Richard and George together in 2007. (Image: Getty)

It has been confirmed that Richard Gere will be starring in The Agency, a TV show based on the hit French series Le Bureau. The Agency is being created for Paramount Plus and Showtime, and George Clooney is serving as an executive producer on the project alongside his Smokehouse Pictures partner Grant Heslov.

The star-studded cast will also include the likes of Michael Fassbender, Jeffrey Wright, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hugh Bonneville and Katherine Waterston.

The Agency has now wrapped production, and according to the synopsis, “The all-new political thriller follows Martian (Fassbender), a covert CIA agent, ordered to abandon his undercover life and return to London Station.

“When the love he left behind reappears, romance reignites. His career, his real identity and his mission are pitted against his heart; hurling them both into a deadly game of international intrigue and espionage.”

Richard will be portraying the role of Bosko in the series, who is a London Station Chief who previously worked as an undercover agent.

The Paramount Global co-CEO issued a statement about Richard’s involvement in The Agency, saying, “Richard Gere is in a class of his own, adored by generations of fans worldwide for his exceptional ability to infuse depth and authenticity into every role he plays.”

He added that the company “are delighted to have him join our extraordinary cast”.

Richard will be appearing in his first major TV role. (Image: Getty)

As aforementioned, this project will mark Richard’s first major recurring role in a television series. He has appeared in a few television films before, namely And the Band Played On in 1993, and MotherFatherSon in 2019, the former of which he was nominated for an Emmy Award for.

The 75-year-old’s illustrious career has seen him achieve great success and portray some iconic roles, and hiis most well-known movies include An Officer and a Gentleman, Pretty Woman, Runaway Bride and Chicago.

In his latest film, Oh, Canada, Richard stars alongside Uma Thurman and Jacob Elordi, and the movie debuted at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in May.

Richard at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival for his upcoming film, Oh, Canada. (Image: Getty)

Where can I watch The Agency TV series?

The first two episodes of The Agency will be released on streaming on 29 November 2024, and it will be available to watch on Paramount Plus in Australia.

Start streaming now on Paramount Plus from $9.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe now.

