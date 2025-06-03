Downton Abbey has become a worldwide phenomenon since it first appeared on screens in Australia in 2011.

Advertisement

The beloved TV show ran for six seasons and was also developed into two feature films in 2019 and 2022. Now, it’s been confirmed that a third and final instalment of the beloved franchise is on its way!

The show ran for six seasons. (Image: BINGE)

WILL THERE BE A 3RD DOWNTON ABBEY MOVIE?

It was confirmed by Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Carnival Films last year that Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes had written the third instalment of the franchise.

It was also revealed that many of the original cast members, including Hugh Bonneville and Elizabeth McGovern, would be returning for the new movie.

Advertisement

Cast member Imelda Staunton originally let it slip that a third movie was in the works in March 2024.

“There will be the final film; there you go,” Imelda revealed on The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show.

Host Zoe Ball replied, “That’s quite significant. I hope this revelation hasn’t landed you in hot water,” to which Imelda hilariously stated, “I don’t care.”

There was much speculation about a third film being made ever since the second film was released in 2022.

Advertisement

Titled Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, the third movie is set to be released on 12 September 2025.

The cast of the Downton Abbey movie.

IS DOWNTON ABBEY DOING A SEVENTH SEASON?

Downton Abbey follows a fictional family, the Crawleys, who live in an English country estate in the early 1900s.

The series depicts the lives of both the Crawley family and their servants, chronicling the effects that the events of the time period have on them.

Advertisement

The franchise has been widely praised and critically acclaimed, with the series earning 16 Primetime Emmy Awards in addition to four Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and one BAFTA. Meanwhile, the movie of the same name has also been nominated for countless accolades.

It’s currently unknown whether the Downton Abbey series is returning for a seventh season, but considering season six aired in 2016, it’s highly unlikely that the show will produce a seventh season more than eight years later.

The franchise is much-loved and critically acclaimed.

WHERE IS DOWNTON ABBEY LOCATED?

The main filming location of Downton Abbey is Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England, where the castle acts as the iconic house.

Advertisement

The site has become extremely popular thanks to the show, with fans flocking to the English countryside for a taste of life as a Crawley.

WHY IS IT CALLED DOWNTON ABBEY?

The name Downton Abbey comes from the show creator Julian Fellowes’ family background.

Julian was fascinated with his great-grandfather’s life as an experimental agriculturalist, where he had an estate in Wiltshire called Charford Manor.

“I thought of calling the series Charford Abbey, but we decided it was too near Cranford, and so we settled on ‘Downton’ after Downton College of Agriculture which [his great-grandfather] founded in 1880 and which, for a quarter of a century, was at the forefront of agricultural innovation,” Julian told The Star in 2016.

Advertisement

A third movie has been confirmed.

WHERE CAN I WATCH DOWNTON ABBEY IN AUSTRALIA?

Downton Abbey is available to watch and stream on multiple platforms in Australia, including Apple TV+, Prime Video and BINGE.

Stream Downton Abbey on Apple TV+ from $12.99/mth, with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe now.

Stream Downton Abbey on Prime Video from $6.58/mth, with a 30-day free trial. Subscribe now.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.