The Opals: Meet the Australian women’s basketball team competing at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

They won bronze!
Basketball is a sport that Australians notoriously perform well in at both Commonwealth and Olympic Games level.

The Australian women’s basketball team, the Opals, have won multiple medals before at Olympic level, and at the 2024 event they played in the hopes of achieving their best result yet – gold.

The Australian women's basketball team the Opals at the 2024 Olympic games.
The 2024 Olympic team. (Image: Instagram)

Women’s basketball first appeared at the Olympic Games in 1976, but Australia didn’t make their first appearance until 1984. Since then, they’ve only failed to qualify once – in 1992.

Their most successful period was between 1996 and 2012, where they won medals at five games in a row – three silvers and two bronzes.

They’ve seen slightly less success in their most recent campaigns, finishing in fifth and then eighth place respectively in 2016 and 2020.

But at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, they were on a mission to restore their stellar form. And as they’re currently ranked third in the world, their chances looked quite good.

The Australian women's basketball team the Opals at the 2024 Olympic games.
They’re playing in the hopes of securing their best ever result – a gold medal. (Image: Getty)

The Opals team comprises 12 players – a mix of veterans and players set to make their Olympic debut.

Leading the team will be Tess Madgen, 33, who will be attending her second Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Australian great Lauren Jackson, is also making a comeback to the sport for the occasion. The 43-year-old, who announced her retirement earlier this year, will be appearing at her fifth Olympics.

The full Australian women’s basketball team is as follows:

  • Amy Atwell, 26
  • Isobel Borlase, 20
  • Cayla George, 35
  • Lauren Jackson, 43
  • Tess Madgen, 33
  • Ezi Magbegor, 24
  • Jade Melbourne, 21
  • Alanna Smith, 27
  • Steph Talbot, 30
  • Marianna Tolo, 35
  • Kristy Wallace, 28
  • Sami Whitcomb, 36
The Opals had a relatively difficult draw at the 2024 Olympics, and in the pool stages they came up against Canada, France and Nigeria as part of Group B.

Their Olympic campaign kicked off against Nigeria on 29th July which they lost 75-62. They then played against Canada on 1 August and won 70-65, and lastly they came up against host nation France on 5 August. In a must-win match, the Opals secured the win 79-72 and solidified a spot in the quarterfinals.

They faced Serbia in their quarterfinal, winning 85-67. They then faced Belgium in the bronze medal match, and won 85-81!

