Myles and AJ have been a tight duo in Australian Survivor: Brains V Brawn II, but at final five, that all changes. “Jungle Rat” Myles makes the bold decision to turn on his buddy and starts plotting to get rid of him. Will it all blow up in his face?

“At final five I thought that AJ was the biggest threat in the game,” Myles tells TV WEEK.

How will AJ react when he finds out Myles has been plotting to get rid of him? (Credit: 10)

“While I wanted to use AJ as a shield, he had done an excellent job all season of convincing people to do things totally against their own best interest. AJ was closer to Kaelan, Kate and Zara socially than I was, and I was worried he would convince someone to do something stupid like take him to the end over me.”

Myles, 24, says he and AJ had a similar attitude to Survivor, both being willing to “take big swings”.

“I love AJ – he was my number one – but we’re both gamers,” he explains. “We always knew that one of us might turn on the other and that’s the game.”

Myles has been worried about AJ’s bond with other players, including Kate. (Credit: 10)

Financial analyst Myles says the $500,000 prize money on Survivor is “incredible”, but it was never about the money for him.

“I have a good career and am good with money so I’m not worried about my financial security,” he says. “It was around this point, though, that I started realising that I had a chance to win, and so my focus was on the title. I wanted to be Sole Survivor so badly.”

