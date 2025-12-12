Are Love Island’s Isabel and Connor still together?

Love Island’s Isabel and Connor may have left the villa early but they’ve already confirmed they’re still going strong.

Speaking to 9Entertainment after they were voted off the show by superfans two weeks ago, Connor said he had always planned to leave the villa with Isabel if she had to leave the show before him.

“I’d been in there for two weeks. If I sat just around in a villa for two more weeks and lost a great connection, it would’ve been pointless,” he said.

Meanwhile, Isabel said that moment proved to her that Connor was one of the good ones.

The couple left the villa together. Credit: Channel 9.

“I think in that moment that was the most genuine thing he could have done because he was like, ‘I don’t give a f–k about the show’,” she explained.

“It took so much for both of us to get on the show and so to leave like that, it showed more authenticity ﻿about his personality and about our relationship, so I think for me it just confirmed that everything I’ve been feeling is real and we have just grown and accelerated since then.”

In the same interview, the couple also revealed that they travelled around Spain and Switzerland for a couple of weeks after leaving the villa for their own little “Love Island honeymoon”.

“We got to know each other more in those two weeks out of the villa because we were not so cautious of what we were saying,” Connor said.

Later, on the Love Island podcast, Officially Unpacked, the couple revealed that Isabel was moving to the Gold Coast to be with Connor.

“When we came out of the show together, we travelled around together, which was absolutely crazy,” she said. “Then I decided to move up to the Gold Coast. So we have our own place on the Broadwater. It’s beautiful. So I just saw it yesterday, so it was really nice.”

The couple have confirmed their still going strong. Credit: Channel 9.

Isabel told host she had an “out of body experience” when it was announced that the superfans had voted her the last likeable contestant while Connor said she “blacked out”.

“Going down [to the fire pit], there’s always a chance that one of you is going to go home, so I was already set in my ways, as you could probably tell that I was gone if Izzy went, and I’m pretty sure she was the same,” he said.

Eagle-eyed Love Island fans have even spotted the couple spending time together in the area.

“I saw them at the shops the other day on the GC, looking very happy,” one person revealed on TikTok.



