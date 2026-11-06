He walked out of the villa for her, and now Love Island’s Connor Deighton and Isabel Vella are engaged!

From pulling each other for a chat to forever! Love Island Australia stars Isabel Vella and Connor Deighton are engaged!

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The pair shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday with a series of sweet photos and a video of Connor getting down on one knee on the beach at sunset.

(Image: Instagram) (Image: Instagram)

“When we decided to ‘find love on tv’ we were not expecting this kind of connection that is so constant, deep and unconditional,” Isabel wrote.

“I can’t wait to show you more of this amazing moment.”

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The announcement sparked an outpouring of love online, with friends and fellow islanders flooding the comments.

“MY HEARTTTT 🥹🤍,” wrote former 2025 islander Yana Marks.

“My two favourite people in the entire world!!!!!!!!!!” wrote 2025 Islander Gabrielle McCarthy.

“I couldn’t be happier for you both,” wrote sprinter and creator Olivia May.

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Connor and Isabel first met on Love Island 2025. They had an instant connection, and became a couple on day one in the villa.

But in a twist that shocked Australia, Isabel was voted out of the villa by superfans on day 14 for being the least favourite islander. Smitten with Isabel, Connor decided to leave with her. It was the first time in Love Island Australia history that someone left voluntarily like that.

They’ve been happy ever since Love Island 2025! (Image: Instagram)

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Outside of the villa, the couple went from strength to strength. After travelling together, Isabel moved to the Gold Coast to be with Connor. They’ve been together ever since!

Congratulations to the happy couple! Maybe we’ll see another engagement come out of this season of Love Island?

Who knows? You can watch on Nine or 9Now.

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