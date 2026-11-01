A bombshell, a new flame and a famous ex threaten to turn Shawnee’s Love Island experience upside down

Shawnee has never been one to fade into the background. With her big personality, cheeky sense of humour and heart-on-her-sleeve emotions, the Gold Coast girl has made her mark on the Love Island villa. But could the very qualities that make her so magnetic also push her romantic connections to breaking point?

As bombshell Ava gets to know Shawnee’s partner Lachie this week, old insecurities start bubbling to the surface, leaving the 27-year-old online fitness coach questioning whether being herself is often too much for the boys she dates.

“The thing I struggled with at this stage is that Lachie was very attracted to my big energy and confidence,” Shawnee tells TV WEEK. “As time went on, I started feeling like he wanted me to just be a bit less. I tend to feel that guys are attracted to that at first but then they’re like: ‘OK, that’s enough now.’”

And it turns out there’s more to Shawnee’s trust issues than the current villa dramas. The Islander previously dated season four Love Island contestant Callum Hole for two and a half years, with the cheeky larrikin now a familiar face on Travel Guides and Aussie Shore.

Shawnee’s relationship with Callum Hole didn’t end on the best of terms. (Credit: Instagram)

“My past dating experience with him taught me a lot about dating, but it’s also given me new struggles,” she admits.

“I don’t always feel the most secure – my trust issues are on the floor, and I tend to fall for words, even when the actions aren’t matching.”

With another boy bombshell on his way and Shawnee potentially up for grabs, could Lachie finally realise he’s not quite as secure in this couple as he thought he was?

Will Shawnee’s head be turned? (Credit: Instagram)

“He definitely didn’t see any competition and thought he had me wrapped around his finger,” Shawnee teases. “So, I think it was a bit of a wake-up call when another option arrived for me.”

Love Island airs Monday to Thursday at 10am on 9Now and 8.40pm on Channel Nine.