‘I won’t apologise’: Aussie Shore’s Tammy Hembrow spills on love and heartbreak

Tammy Hembrow is stepping into a new role on Aussie Shore, taking charge as House Boss when the raucous reality series returns for its third season. Filmed on the Gold Coast, where Tammy lives, the gig meant she could stay close to her three kids, Wolf, Saskia and Posy.

“It was really nice that this was so close to my house,” fitness influencer Tammy tells TV WEEK. “Being able to go home every night after filming was definitely one of the best parts because I am a very hands-on mum and I do get mum guilt when I’m away.”

Can Tammy keep the OGs and the newbies in check? (Credit: Paramount+)

Tammy, 32, is tasked with keeping returning OGs Catia, Manaaki, Lexie, Con and Jaeda in line – alongside newbies Amber, Keelie, Marto, Roxy and Taine – as they spend their summer drinking, partying, causing mayhem, working, breaking up and making up.

“I felt like a little mum to all of them by the end of it,” says Tammy. “It felt like we were a family.”

Tammy knows the Gold Coast party capital well, having spent her own wild teenage years in Surfers Paradise. Now, she’s watching a new generation cut loose in the same playground.

What antics will the Aussie Shore crew get up this season? (Credit: Paramount+)

“It’s wild,” she says.

“All the love triangles and stealing each other’s partners – there was so much going on! Any time I went to the house, something new was happening. It was hard for me to keep up with.”

Having experienced heartbreak in the public eye herself, Tammy has some advice for the cast.

Tammy has three children of her own, so playing mum in the house should be no problem. (Credit: Paramount+)

“It can be easy to shut off to love after heartbreak, especially in public,” she says. “It can be humiliating. But my dad has always told me love’s the most powerful thing. Love’s beautiful.

“I will never apologise for falling in love and being happy and wearing my heart on my sleeve, even if that results in heartbreak. That’s part of life and sometimes things don’t work out.”

Aussie Shore S3 is available October 22 on Paramount+.