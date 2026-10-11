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‘I won’t apologise’: Aussie Shore’s Tammy Hembrow spills on love and heartbreak

'It was wild.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Tammy Hembrow is stepping into a new role on Aussie Shore, taking charge as House Boss when the raucous reality series returns for its third season. Filmed on the Gold Coast, where Tammy lives, the gig meant she could stay close to her three kids, Wolf, Saskia and Posy. 

“It was really nice that this was so close to my house,” fitness influencer Tammy tells TV WEEK. “Being able to go home every night after filming was definitely one of the best parts because I am a very hands-on mum and I do get mum guilt when I’m away.”

Tammy and the cast of Aussie Shore.
Can Tammy keep the OGs and the newbies in check? (Credit: Paramount+)

Tammy, 32, is tasked with keeping returning OGs Catia, Manaaki, Lexie, Con and Jaeda in line – alongside newbies Amber, Keelie, Marto, Roxy and Taine – as they spend their summer drinking, partying, causing mayhem, working, breaking up and making up.

“I felt like a little mum to all of them by the end of it,” says Tammy. “It felt like we were a family.”

Tammy knows the Gold Coast party capital well, having spent her own wild teenage years in Surfers Paradise. Now, she’s watching a new generation cut loose in the same playground.

Aussie Shore s3 cast.
What antics will the Aussie Shore crew get up this season? (Credit: Paramount+)

“It’s wild,” she says.

“All the love triangles and stealing each other’s partners – there was so much going on! Any time I went to the house, something new was happening. It was hard for me to keep up with.”

Having experienced heartbreak in the public eye herself, Tammy has some advice for the cast.

Tammy Hembrow.
Tammy has three children of her own, so playing mum in the house should be no problem. (Credit: Paramount+)

“It can be easy to shut off to love after heartbreak, especially in public,” she says. “It can be humiliating. But my dad has always told me love’s the most powerful thing. Love’s beautiful.

“I will never apologise for falling in love and being happy and wearing my heart on my sleeve, even if that results in heartbreak. That’s part of life and sometimes things don’t work out.”

Aussie Shore S3 is available October 22 on Paramount+.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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