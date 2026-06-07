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‘Swimming with sharks was easier’: Tammy Hembrow on life after marriage breakdown with Matt Zukowski

Tammy Hembrow escaped heartbreak by swimming with apex predators.
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Lucy Croke Profile
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When rumours began swirling online that Tammy Hembrow was heading into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, they weren’t true.

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Tammy was actually filming Shark! in the Bahamas – using the intense experience as a way to try to heal after the breakdown of her marriage to Matt Zukowski.

“It was quite a while after, but I was still in that healing process,” Tammy, 32, tells TV WEEK.

Tammy has recently been confirmed as the new host of Aussie Shore. (Image: Supplied)

“I was still going through a hard time and felt like I needed something to change my perspective and get me out of my comfort zone,” she continued.

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“Swimming with sharks was going to be much easier than a lot of the other things I was dealing with.”

The influencer and entrepreneur – who is mum to Wolf, 11, Saskia, 9, and Posy, 3 – says the experience forced her to focus on something much bigger than the headlines surrounding her personal life.

Meanwhile, her ex-husband was in the South African jungle on I’m A Celebrity…  discussing their divorce publicly.

“He can do and say what he wants. It doesn’t phase me,” Tammy says. “I just feel certain people use my name for relevance. I try to focus on my own experience.”

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Tammy with her kids Wolf, Saskia and Posy. (Image: Instagram)

Having spent years with her relationships in the headlines, Tammy admits it can sometimes overshadow the business empire and career she has built.

“I understand the interest in all of that, but it is definitely frustrating.”

You can watch Shark! on Nine or 9Now.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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