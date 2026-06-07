‘Swimming with sharks was easier’: Tammy Hembrow on life after marriage breakdown with Matt Zukowski

When rumours began swirling online that Tammy Hembrow was heading into the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! jungle, they weren’t true.
Tammy was actually filming Shark! in the Bahamas – using the intense experience as a way to try to heal after the breakdown of her marriage to Matt Zukowski.
“It was quite a while after, but I was still in that healing process,” Tammy, 32, tells TV WEEK.
“I was still going through a hard time and felt like I needed something to change my perspective and get me out of my comfort zone,” she continued.
“Swimming with sharks was going to be much easier than a lot of the other things I was dealing with.”
The influencer and entrepreneur – who is mum to Wolf, 11, Saskia, 9, and Posy, 3 – says the experience forced her to focus on something much bigger than the headlines surrounding her personal life.
Meanwhile, her ex-husband was in the South African jungle on I’m A Celebrity… discussing their divorce publicly.
“He can do and say what he wants. It doesn’t phase me,” Tammy says. “I just feel certain people use my name for relevance. I try to focus on my own experience.”
Having spent years with her relationships in the headlines, Tammy admits it can sometimes overshadow the business empire and career she has built.
“I understand the interest in all of that, but it is definitely frustrating.”
You can watch Shark! on Nine or 9Now.