Lisa Curry’s family endured years of pain. Now there’s a secret wedding to celebrate

Jett Kenny, the son of Australian sporting royalty Grant Kenny and Lisa Curry, is pulling out all the stops for his upcoming nuptials to influencer partner Lily Brown.

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It’s a particularly special milestone for the Kenny family, who lost Jett’s sister Jaimi in 2020. After years of grief, watching Jett walk down the aisle will be a moment that means everything.

Jett and Jaimi. (Credit: Instagram)

Jett popped the question in Italy last year, and the couple has been tight-lipped ever since about where exactly they’ll be tying the knot. But an insider reveals all the details to Woman’s Day.

“Jett proposed in Italy at a beautiful beachside location in 2025, and while they’re remaining tight-lipped about the wedding venue, knowing Jett – such a beach boy at heart – he will most certainly want to tie the knot by the sea,” a source tells us. “If in fact they have decided on a more rural romantic location, odds are it’ll be some swanky villa complete with all the trimmings an Italian wedding delivers.”

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TWO WEDDINGS, TWO CONTINENTS

One wedding wasn’t enough for this pair. The couple are reportedly planning an intimate European ceremony followed by a second, more relaxed celebration back on the Sunshine Coast for the friends who can’t make it to Italy.

“Some of Jett’s closest mates from the surf club and school simply can’t afford the extravagance of a destination wedding – a lot of these blokes have young families. That’s part of the reason why there are two weddings, so at least his actual circle of supporters – the ones he grew up with – can join in the celebrations.”

There’s even talk that dad Grant may open up his luxury Sunshine Coast waterfront home for the second celebration.

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(Credit: Instagram)

A FAMILY AFFAIR

The Italian ceremony is shaping up to be a heartfelt family occasion. For Grant and Lisa, watching their son walk down the aisle will be a moment charged with emotion – a joyful milestone after years that have tested this family.

Dad Grant is flying the whole clan over – including the grandkids. “Grant is set to foot the bill to get his family over to Italy for the big day – and of course he and [girlfriend Stojanka Bulic] will make sure everyone travels in style. He and Stoj always fly business and first class, and the grandkids will be no exception – they’re the apple of their Pop’s eye,” the source reveals.

Jett’s sister Morgan will attend with husband Ryan Gruell, and their three adorable boys – Flynn, 8, Taj, 5, and Kit, 4 – are set to steal the show. “All three want to play a part in Uncle Jett’s big day, so expect cuteness overload,” the source adds.

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Mum Lisa Curry and her husband Mark Andrew Tabone are making their own travel arrangements – and Mark might even be moonlighting as the entertainment! “Mark may well be the wedding entertainment considering he’s one of the best Elvis impersonators in the country!”

Grant has also reportedly extended invitations to a few of his high-profile mates, including Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine, who were all together at celebrity chef Guillaume Brahimi and Tamie Ingham’s Paris wedding back in 2023.

(Credit: Instagram)

NO EXPENSES SPARED

The whole affair is shaping up to be a three-day extravaganza, with a rehearsal dinner, ceremony, and a recovery day for guests before they scatter across Europe for the summer.

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“Lily is seeing this as a no-expenses-spared extravaganza – she wants their special day to be one to remember,” the source says. “There are also unconfirmed rumours that they’ve done an exclusive deal for the big day – it’s not necessarily a paid arrangement, but it’s believed to give Lily access to a number of big-ticket items in exchange for brand placement.”

BABIES ON THE BRAIN

And if the wedding wasn’t exciting enough, it sounds like Jett already has one eye on the next chapter!

“Jett has shared with friends that he’s keen to start a family – he’s 31, almost the same age his dad was when he was born, so he doesn’t want to waste any time,” the source says. “He’s wanted kids for a long time and when he met Lily he just knew she was the one.”

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