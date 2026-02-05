The exact morning routine that keeps Lisa Curry fit and healthy at 63

If anyone’s earned the right to a cruisy sleep-in, it’s Lisa Curry. With three Olympic Games, countless medals, and decades of elite sport under her belt, the Aussie swimming legend is still up with the sun most mornings of the week.

So what actually goes into the morning routine that keeps the 63-year-old feeling strong, energised and mentally sharp? Spoiler: it’s simple and backed by expert advice.

(Credit: Instagram)

5-6am: Sunshine, lemon water and puppy time

Lisa starts her day gently. As soon as she wakes up, she drinks a glass of warm lemon water, then heads outside to soak up some early sunshine and play with her dog, Mali.

According to dietitian Jemma O’Hanlon, CEO of Foodwatch, the lemon water is a great way to rehydrate after sleep, with one small caveat: lemon juice is acidic, which can weaken tooth enamel over time. Her tip is to use a straw to protect your teeth.

6-8am: Train like a (former) Olympian

Four mornings a week, Lisa hits the gym for a focused 40-minute workout:

5 minutes warm-up

warm-up 10 minutes cardio

cardio 20 minutes strength training

strength training 5 minutes stretching

Then it’s straight into the shower and ready for the day.

Exercise scientist Dr Justin Keogh from Bond University loves this mix, saying it supports muscular strength, bone health and cardiovascular fitness – a triple win as we age.

(Credit: Instagram)

8-9am: Coffee, computers and a veggie-packed breakfast

Once the workout’s done, Lisa fires up the computer, makes a coffee and cooks her favourite breakfast.

Most days it’s a vegetable omelette loaded with onion, tomato, broccoli, zucchini and mushrooms, topped with feta or goat cheese. Other mornings, she’ll go for two boiled eggs on toast with a scrape of promite.

“I can’t fault your omelette,” Jemma said. Breakfast is often the most neglected meal for vegetables, and Lisa’s getting multiple serves before 9am. That diversity of plant foods also supports gut health, while feta adds calcium and flavour.

Lisa also mixes supplement powders into her water bottle – one with mushrooms and alkalising greens, and another with probiotics and prebiotics.

Jemma points out that because Lisa already eats a wide variety of vegetables (plus mushrooms), she may not actually need the extra supplements.

From 9am onwards: Keep moving

Once work begins, Lisa stays mostly computer-based – but she makes a conscious effort to break up sitting time via backyard strolls, hanging out washing, and light movement whenever possible.

Dr Keogh says these small bursts of activity are gold for both physical and mental health, helping counteract the downsides of long periods of sitting.

