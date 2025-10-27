Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

Lisa Curry says ‘I Do’….again!

The star renews her vows with husband Mark Tabone in Fiji.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Loading the player...

There’s no seven-year-itch for Lisa Curry and husband Mark Tabone, who renewed their wedding vows in Fiji over the weekend.

Advertisement

“Love Always Wins,” Lisa, 63, wrote on Instagram alongside pics from the tropical ceremony, which took place at the stunning Leleuvia Island Resort in Fiji.

“The man who sees my good days and my not so good days,” the former Olympian – who gave a nod to the idyllic locale by wearing resort wear and a hibiscus in her hair – added of the 59-year-old Elvis impersonator.

Mark and Lisa
(Credit: Instagram)
Sealed with a kiss
(Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

“The man who takes my hand, hugs me, and reminds me that everything will be ok. His smile. A gentle kiss. His kind words. Holding my hand. Protecting my calm. This is where love shows up … quietly, consistently, powerfully. Tears fill my eyes. It’s a reminder of our true love.”

The couple first wed in May 2018 in a secret ceremony on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast after going public with their romance in 2015.

Lisa was previously married to fellow Ironman Grant Kenny from 1986 to 2009 and the couple had three children.

Mark and Lisa's original wedding
(Credit: Instagram)
Advertisement

The news of Lisa’s vow renewal comes just after her son, Jett Kenny, announced his engagement to his partner, Lily Brown.

“Ohhhh my boy,” she commented on Jett and Lily’s announcement post, “and the love of his life. I am beyond blessed and excited for your future together Jett and Lily. I love you both so much.”

She added, “Hooray!! I’m sooooo excited.”

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement