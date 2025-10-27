Lisa Curry says ‘I Do’….again!

There’s no seven-year-itch for Lisa Curry and husband Mark Tabone, who renewed their wedding vows in Fiji over the weekend.

“Love Always Wins,” Lisa, 63, wrote on Instagram alongside pics from the tropical ceremony, which took place at the stunning Leleuvia Island Resort in Fiji.

“The man who sees my good days and my not so good days,” the former Olympian – who gave a nod to the idyllic locale by wearing resort wear and a hibiscus in her hair – added of the 59-year-old Elvis impersonator.

“The man who takes my hand, hugs me, and reminds me that everything will be ok. His smile. A gentle kiss. His kind words. Holding my hand. Protecting my calm. This is where love shows up … quietly, consistently, powerfully. Tears fill my eyes. It’s a reminder of our true love.”

The couple first wed in May 2018 in a secret ceremony on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast after going public with their romance in 2015.

Lisa was previously married to fellow Ironman Grant Kenny from 1986 to 2009 and the couple had three children.

The news of Lisa’s vow renewal comes just after her son, Jett Kenny, announced his engagement to his partner, Lily Brown.

“Ohhhh my boy,” she commented on Jett and Lily’s announcement post, “and the love of his life. I am beyond blessed and excited for your future together Jett and Lily. I love you both so much.”

She added, “Hooray!! I’m sooooo excited.”

