‘Slow and inevitable’: Lisa Curry update breaks hearts

Lisa Curry has given a heartbreaking update on the fifth anniversary of her daughter’s death.

The Olympic champion’s 33-year-old daughter Jaimi, who she shared with ex-husband Grant Kenny, passed away in 2020 after a long battle with an eating disorder and alcoholism.

Over the weekend, Lisa shared a heartbreaking tribute to Jaimi on Instagram and gave fans an update on how the family is coping in the wake of her death.

“The grief started before she was gone. Not knowing when or if that awful day would ever come,” she began the post. “Living with hope, living in fear. It was all consuming. The slow and inevitable breaking of our hearts as we watched our baby fade away.

“And even though she still kept smiling right to the end, we could see the sadness in her eyes and we knew she was slipping away.”

The 63-year-old told her Instagram followers that watching someone you love die is “something you never forget”.

Jaimi and her brother Jett. Credit: Instagram.

“We held onto every last second we had with her. That last breath is so vivid in our minds. The little bubble Grant and I were in, in that moment, is forever within us,” she wrote.

“It’s been 5 years today and even though we are still sad inside and always will be, we feel lighter, able to smile, laugh and continue on… and breathe… and as long as we breathe, we will remember our beautiful Jaimi🤍👼🕊️”

Lisa said life goes on but they think of Jaimi every single day.

“We’re so sorry we couldn’t save you,” she wrote. “We will all remember you today in our own ways.

“Forever young and beautiful xx. We love you Jaimi 🤍👼🕊️🌸🩷.”

Earlier this year, Lisa shared some of the heartbreaking details of Jaimi’s final days, saying it all began when her daughter called her and told her she was vomiting blood.

Jaimi was hospitalised and seemed stable under sedation but soon she was placed on a ventilator.

Her condition was critical, Lisa recalling in her memoir, via the Daily Telegraph: “I ran to her and called softly, ‘Jaimi, Jaimi, it’s Mum. Open your eyes, baby, open your eyes. Squeeze my hand if you can hear me.’

Lisa with Jaimi when she was young. Credit: Instagram.

“But there was no response, there was just nothing. I was numb.”

Her daughter’s kidneys shut down soon after and Lisa was told by doctors, “Jaimi will die tonight”, urging her to prepare herself.

Appearing on Australian Story in 2022, Lisa said we need to be doing more to help people who are struggling like Jaimi.

“Why are people falling through the gaps?” she said.

“I just don’t understand how we can be so brilliant at so many things in the world but we can’t work this one out,” she continued.

“Obviously, there is different causes for different people at different times in their lives, and it is complex and it is difficult and it is this toxic beast — that is what I call it in the book — that takes over somebody’s mind.

“If I had the answer, I would shout it to the world, but we don’t have the answers yet and I struggle with that.”

