‘Wake-up call’ for ‘struggling’ Nat Barr weeks after co-star’s cancer update

For more than 20 years Nat Barr has been a staple on morning TV and with that privilege comes a 3am alarm.

Nat, 57, might shrug off the demands – telling Mamamia in 2023 “there are so many people who do shift work in cities and towns across Australia. But people are hellbent on talking to us about it because we’re public”.

However, friends reveal there’s an accumulative fatigue that comes with dealing with the relentless news cycle, week in week out.

And Nat finally addressed her burnout by escaping Australia and work for a wellness retreat.

Natalie Barr spent some time at the luxury Chiva Som in Thailand before returning to screens. (Credit: Instagram/natalie_barr7/Channel 7)

Woman’s Day’s insider reveals that the TV star checked into five-star luxury resort Chiva Som in Thailand in September for some much needed relaxation.

“For the average person, Chiva Som is unaffordable, so when Nat was reportedly invited for a week of luxury and a complete switch off, how could she say no!” reveals the source of her trip, which would cost around $8000 a week.

“The retreat specialises in helping people get their sleep patterns on track – Nat has had 3am starts for most of her working life and it’s starting to really wear her down.

“Everyone who comes to Chiva Som is a bit apprehensive at first – Nat included. They encourage people to lock away their phones and stop and take in everything that’s on offer because it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Guests can enjoy programs that focus on building immune resilience to cell vitality and dietary detoxes, as well as having access to five-star fitness facilities, pools and delicious healthy food.

Natalie Barr has always brushed off the demands of her job. (Credit: Instagram/natalie_barr7)

“The treatments are all personally customised to suit what you need most,” adds the insider.

“There have been whispers for a while that Nat has had a bit of a wake-up call, not so much a midlife crisis but more a desire to really take care of herself and her health.

“She’s also struggling with empty-nest syndrome since her two boys moved out of the family home. This is her chance to spend some time focusing on herself.

“She’s always been into her fitness and healthy eating,” the insider adds, sharing that the star had been hoping to take things to “a whole new level” on her holiday.

Indeed, her trip appeared to have been a huge success, as the Sunrise favourite returned to TV screens on September 15 and was straight back to doing what she does best on morning TV.

But it’s little surprise that the host had been keen to take some time to rest and reset, as she’s seen firsthand how important it is to look after your health when you work to a gruelling schedule.

Nat’s recent trip came just weeks after her Sunrise co-star Edwina Bartholomew gave an update on her own cancer battle, revealing how fatigue was an early indicator of the disease.

Edwina Bartholomew has been candid about her own health woes. (Credit: Instagram/edwina_b)

The 42-year-old mum went public with her chronic myeloid leukaemia (CML) diagnosis in September 2024, and has since revealed her condition has been successfully managed with medication.

However, the experience was still a huge wake-up call for the star.

“It came as a real shock,” Edwina told the Table Talk With Doug podcast in September 2025. “The only sign was fatigue, but who isn’t tired with kids and shift work?”

Speaking previously to Stellar, Edwina revealed how her “24/7 go, go, go” approach to life – an attitude she’d had for “40 years” had to change.

“This has definitely been a huge takeaway for me that life can’t continue like that. I’ve had to say to work, ‘I can’t now go back to work five days a week at 3am in the morning. It’s not something that I can do,” she told the publication.

“Being well isn’t selfish, it’s essential,” Edwina told Table Talk With Doug.

“Slow down, carve out time for yourself, and ask for help when you need it.”

