MKR’s Alisha and Deanne spill on upcoming ‘clash’ with the intruders as ‘villains’ Jane and Shane go silent

Alisha and Deanne are one of the more outspoken teams on this season of My Kitchen Rules.

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The Adelaide mums have not held back in their media appearances and interviews when talking about their rivalry with NSW’s Jane and Shane.

Now, the ‘bogan besties’ have let slip that Jane and Shane leaving the competition doesn’t mean the drama is over.

During an appearance on The Morning Show on Tuesday, the home cooks admitted they ‘clash’ with one of the intruder teams entering the competition this week.

“There’s definitely a team that we clash with,” Alisha told hosts Larry Emdur and Kylie Gillies. “So there’s going to be a bit more drama.”

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“Definitely there will be an OG against the gatecrashers,” she added. “We’ve definitely got alliances going, that’s for sure.”

The ‘bogan besties’ admitted they clash with another team. Credit: Channel 7.

‘Excessive’: MKR intruder team speak in defence of Jane and Shane

This week, best friends Zac and Zoe from NSW, mother and son Sheridan and Ted from WA, and best mates Harrison and Oliver from NSW, will join the original contestants in a second round of instant restaurants.

While we’re yet to know which gatecrashers Alisha and Deanne clash with, Zac and Zoe have already come out in defence of ousted contestant Jane and claimed that she received a bad edit.

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“I believe that Jane has got a short straw and she would have been quite a different person, I really feel for her,” Zoe told New Idea this week.

Zoe also told the publication she thinks the backlash Jane has received is “excessive”.

“I think it’s really unfair for Jane to cop the scrutiny and horrible comments that she has because she actually hasn’t said anything off the table,” Zoe explained. “She’s just being critical about the food. That’s her job, that’s her norm.

“To me, it doesn’t add up. I think it’s what people are saying and doing to Jane.”

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Given that Jane was quite critical of Alisha and Deanne’s instant restaurant, and Zac and Zoe are defending Jane, it’s not a stretch to suggest that maybe Zac and Zoe are the gatecrashers the SA mums clash with.

Jane was the most polarising contestant so far this season. Channel 7.

In an interview with Woman’s Day this week, the ‘bogan besties’ said they were shocked to find out what Jane had said about their styling choices at their instant restaurant.

“We had no idea until the next [instant restaurant] when we asked what we’d missed,” Deanne explained.

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In fact, they said Jane even downplayed the whole debacle to them.

“She said we thought your plates were iconic,” explained Alisha. “And then apparently that’s not at all what she was saying.”

The home cooks even admitted that they wished they’d had a chance to confront Jane properly.

“I’d love to go back to the restaurant after it and absolutely hammer Jane on how rude she was about everything,” Alisha said.

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“If I’d heard that she’d said how can you plate on something like this and expect to know what you’re doing,” she adds. “That was disgusting.”

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