‘Caught in the middle’: Inside The Block cast wars as auction day looms

Who’s friends, who’s feuding and which teams from The Block will be partying alone?

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As auction day approaches, the contestants are more divided than ever – and even producers are being forced to navigate the fallout.

They say good neighbours become good friends, but behind the multimillion-dollar doors of The Block’s Mount Eliza properties, it seems some neighbours would rather keep their doors firmly shut.

Inside The Block cast wars as auction day looms

After months of bitter rivalries, accusations of favouritism and explosive confrontations, the five teams are preparing for what should be the happiest day of their renovation journey.

But Woman’s Day understands that tensions remain so high behind the scenes that even the show’s traditional end-of-season celebrations have reportedly descended into chaos.

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In fact, sources suggest separate after-parties are being organised, leaving the contestants and potentially the production team facing an uncomfortable decision about where their loyalties lie.

“Everyone has spent months living on top of each other, competing against each other and fighting for the same outcome,” an insider explains.

“By the time they get to auction, there are some relationships that are stronger than ever but there are others that may never recover.”

As the cameras prepare to capture the final chapter of this year’s competition, Woman’s Day takes a closer look at where each team stands.

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Jolene and Lisa: A friendship caught in the middle

There were reports of Jolene and Lisa falling out, something both parties have denied. (Credit: Nine)

For much of the competition, House One’s Adam and Jolene and their fellow contestants Lisa and Rosco have shared one of the strongest friendships on The Block.

Their bond has provided some much-needed relief from the increasingly competitive atmosphere.

However, Jolene’s determination to put the past behind her and rebuild bridges with Courtney and Sev has introduced a complicated new dynamic.

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While Lisa and Jolene have denied suggestions of a falling-out, sources suggest their different approaches to resolving the season’s tensions have created an awkward situation.

Jolene has reportedly made a genuine effort to reconnect with Courtney and Sev away from the cameras, hoping the contestants can leave their disagreements behind them.

Lisa, however, is understood to be less enthusiastic about revisiting the relationships that were strained during filming.

“Jolene wants everyone to move forward, but that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone else is ready to do the same,” says a source.

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“It’s not about Lisa and Jolene suddenly becoming enemies. They’re still friends. It’s more that Jolene is trying to play Switzerland in a situation where everyone has very strong opinions.”

But while the women may have different views about their fellow contestants, their friendship remains an important connection between the two houses… and there is one relationship that appears particularly difficult to shake!

Adam and Rosco: The bromance that survived The Block!

Rosco and Adam’s bromance might be the most wholesome story arc this season. (Credit: Nine)

While other contestants have found themselves caught up in the season’s disagreements, Adam and Rosco have maintained a friendship that has endured the competition’s many twists and turns.

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Their enduring bromance has provided a welcome distraction from the drama surrounding their fellow contestants.

Sources suggest the two couples remain close enough that they could easily find themselves celebrating together after auction.

“Adam and Rosco have a genuine friendship. That’s not something that’s going to disappear because of what happened on television,” an insider says. “And despite all the talk about different camps, there’s still a lot of affection between House One and Lisa and Rosco.”

Their friendship could ultimately prove to be the bridge between some of the show’s competing alliances.

Courtney and Sev: Can they repair the damage?

Courtney and Sev on The Block. (Credit: Nine)

Few contestants have generated as much conversation this season as Courtney and Sev.

The fiercely competitive pair have repeatedly found themselves at the centre of tensions with their fellow renovators, particularly Adam and Jolene.

Sources claim their determination to win has occasionally been interpreted by the other teams as an unwillingness to compromise.

However, since filming wrapped, Jolene has reportedly seen a different side to the dynamic duo and has been willing to give their friendship another chance.

But not everyone is convinced the damage can be repaired so easily, especially with auction day rapidly approaching.

“Courtney and Sev are incredibly competitive, and that hasn’t always gone down well with the other teams,” explains an insider. “Some people are prepared to move on, while others are happy to remain polite without necessarily becoming close friends.”

And with millions of dollars potentially at stake, the competitive atmosphere is unlikely to disappear before the final hammer falls.

Wyatt and Chantel: The loneliest party on The Block?

Gold Coast couple Chantel and Wyatt aren’t keen to reunite with their fellow cast. (Credit: Nine)

If there is one couple whose auction-day appearance is attracting particular attention, it’s Wyatt and Chantel.

The pair reportedly endured a bitter conclusion to filming, with sources claiming their relationship with production became increasingly strained as the competition progressed.

Unlike some of their fellow contestants, who have returned to Mount Eliza to prepare their homes for auction, Wyatt and Chantel have reportedly remained on the Gold Coast, with plans to arrive only shortly before the big day and their apparent reluctance to return has not gone unnoticed.

Sources suggest the couple have even contacted other contestants about helping with basic maintenance, including watering plants, while they distance themselves from the excitement surrounding the finale.

Their social media activity has also raised eyebrows, with Block-related content reportedly disappearing from their accounts.

But perhaps the biggest concern is what happens if their property fails to sell.

“If they don’t get the result they’re hoping for, it’s difficult to imagine them wanting to hang around celebrating,” says a source. “At this rate, they could end up having a party for two.”

Rick and Tayla: The producers favourites?

Have Rick and Tayla had extra help? (Credit: Nine)

Meanwhile, Rick and Tayla are heading into auction with what sources describe as a very different experience.

Their property has reportedly undergone an impressive transformation since the contestants completed their original renovations, with significant work undertaken to prepare the home for sale.

Sources suggest the couple have received considerable encouragement from executive producer Julian Cress and his wife Sarah, who has also been involved with the production.

That support has not gone unnoticed by some of the other contestants, particularly amid ongoing questions about how much additional work has been undertaken across the five properties.

“Some of the houses have had a remarkable amount of work done to get them auction-ready,” an insider claims. “And naturally, when you’re competing for millions of dollars, everyone is watching what happens at the other properties.”

There is no suggestion Rick and Tayla have done anything wrong, but the perception of unequal support has reportedly added to the season’s already complicated relationships.

The Block producers caught in the middle

While the contestants have spent months navigating their differences, the biggest headache may now belong to the people behind the cameras.

Woman’s Day understands that plans for separate auction after-parties have created an unexpected dilemma for the production team.

Traditionally, the finale offers an opportunity for the contestants, crew and producers to come together and celebrate the enormous effort involved in completing the series.

But this year, the divisions between the teams could make a united celebration difficult.

“Everyone thinks they’ve got a special relationship with someone in production,” says an insider.

“Some of the contestants genuinely believe the producers are on their side, so it’ll be very interesting to see where everyone ends up celebrating.”

With separate gatherings potentially taking place, even the simple decision of which party to attend could be interpreted as a show of support.

And sources suggest the situation is creating additional pressure for crew members who have spent months building relationships with all five teams.

“These people have worked together for months. The crew aren’t interested in choosing sides, but when you’ve got different parties happening, it’s hard not to feel caught in the middle.”

Scotty’s final headache

An insider says Scott will just want to see the houses sell. (Credit: Nine)

For Scott Cam, the season’s conclusion may bring mixed emotions.

After overseeing months of renovations, disputes and unexpected departures, the veteran host will finally get to see whether the contestants’ hard work translates into a financial reward.

But sources suggest Scotty is also hoping for a relatively straightforward auction day, particularly given his reported tensions with Wyatt and Chantel.

The pair’s difficult conclusion to filming has reportedly left little enthusiasm for a lengthy reunion, and it’s rumoured that the judges are also not expected to attend the auction filming for this year’s finale.

For Scotty, the priority will undoubtedly be seeing the properties sell and bringing another season of The Block to a successful conclusion.

The final hammer won’t end the feuds

After months of accusations, alliances and unexpected reconciliations, the final auction promises to reveal far more than which team walks away with the biggest profit.

It could also expose just how fractured the relationships between the five houses have become.

Will Jolene succeed in keeping the peace between her competing friendships?

Will Courtney and Sev be welcomed back into the fold?

Will Wyatt and Chantel put their frustrations aside long enough to celebrate?

And will Adam and Rosco’s enduring friendship prove that some relationships really can survive the pressure of The Block?

One thing is certain: while the properties will eventually find new owners, the relationships formed and fractured during this extraordinary season could take considerably longer to resolve.

As one insider puts it: “The auction might finish the competition, but it doesn’t necessarily finish the drama.”

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