Julia Morris & Robert Irwin weigh in on their I’m A Celeb replacements Ricki-Lee and Jim Jeffries

NEED TO KNOW Musician and radio star Ricki-Lee, along with comedian Jim Jeffries, will be hosting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here in 2027.

They will be taking over from Robert Irwin and Julia Morris, who hosted the series from 2023 to 2025 on Channel 10.

Advertisement

It’s a new era of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! We’re talking a new network and two brand new host taking television’s favourite rumble in the jungle to all new heights.

On Thursday afternoon, Channel Seven revealed that singer and radio star Ricki-Lee and comedian Jim Jeffries will be taking over hosting duties from Robert Irwin and Julia Morris. Naturally, the new hosts are over the moon — and it seems that Robert and Julia are more than happy to pass on the jungle torch.

Ricki-Lee. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for TV WEEK) Jim Jefferies. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix)

For Ricki-Lee, it’s a “huge honour” to be hosting a show she’s loved for years.

Advertisement

“I couldn’t be more excited to be heading to Africa for the very first time to host one of the most iconic shows in the world,” Ricki-Lee says.



“I’m such a massive fan and it’s a huge honour. And to be doing it alongside the incredible Jim Jefferies makes it even better! For years I’ve watched on from the comfort of my couch and now I get to experience it up close and personal – while standing comfortably off to the side with Jim.

“Watching our favourite celebrities squirm their way through some absolutely horrific challenges is gonna be a wild ride.”

Meanwhile, Jim described the opportunity as his “dream holiday”.

“When Seven asked if I’d like to spend weeks in the African jungle watching celebrities eat strange things and embarrass themselves on national television, I couldn’t say yes fast enough. It sounds like my ideal holiday,” he quipped.

Advertisement

“And who better to go into the wild with than Ricki-Lee. I can’t wait!”

Robert Irwin took over the I’m A Celeb hosting role in 2023 from Dr Chris Brown. (Image: 10)

For Julia Morris, who has hosted I’m A Celeb since it’s inception in 2015, the change is bittersweet. She’s so incredibly thankful for the time she’s had in the jungle with her co-hosts, Dr Chris Brown and Robert Irwin, over the years. But now, she’s ready to pass on the gig to the next in line.

“The last 12 years we have built a family and the fact that my family still get to make this show,” Julia told TV WEEK in August. “My ego is not that big that it can only be done with me.”

Advertisement

When asked about the two frontrunners for the gig — Ricki-Lee and Carrie Bickmore — Julia said the show couldn’t be in better hands.

“Both of those women would be absolutely spectacular. Don’t you reckon?” Julia said.

As for Robert Irwin? Well, back when Channel 10 handed the I’m A Celeb reigns over to Channel Seven, Robert was very clear that he would not host the show without Julia — even after she gave him her blessing to do so.

“Honestly, my experience with I’m A Celebrity is really defined by Julia,” he told TV WEEK in July.

Advertisement

“It’s probably the biggest reason I decided to do it and it was my favourite part of the experience. To me, I’m a Celeb and Julia Morris are synonymous. You can’t have one without the other.”

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here will make its debut with Ricki-Lee and Jim on Seven and 7Plus in 2027.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.