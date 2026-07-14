 Julia Morris revealed Robert Irwin’s loyal reaction to I’m A Celeb Shake-up: “He wouldn’t do it without me”

NEED TO KNOW I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here was cancelled on Channel 10 in May.

It is now returning to our screens in 2027 on Channel Seven.

The hosts of the new series has not been confirmed by Seven.

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Just two months after it was announced that I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here was cancelled, it appears that the beloved celebrity reality show is coming back to our screens on a new network.

Following an announcement Wednesday morning, the series will now come back on Channel Seven making its debut in 2027.

“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is one of the world’s most recognisable entertainment formats and we’re incredibly excited to welcome it to Seven in 2027,” said Angus Ross, Southern Cross Media Group’s Managing Director of Television and Streaming.

““This is a proven franchise with a passionate fan base and we look forward to bringing our own fresh energy and ambition to its next chapter.”

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Robert Irwin and Julia Morris have been hosting the series together since 2024. (Image: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here / 10)

The series will continue to be produced by ITV Studios, which distributes the format internationally. ITV Studios Australia CEO and Managing Director David Mott echoed Angus’ sentiments.

““For over ten years, Australian audiences have loved this iconic show, and with terrifying trials, hilarious camp drama and heartfelt celebrity revelations, ITV Studios Australia is ready to deliver a brand-new era for the Jungle.”

At this stage, Seven has kept the details quiet with fans questioning who will be stepping into the hosting role in the South African Jungle.

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Will TV WEEK Gold Logie nominees Julia Morris and Robert Irwin return to their hosting gig?

Well, in an exclusive chat with TV WEEK, Julia spoke about her sadness finding out that the show was coming to an end after 12 seasons with her as the host.

“I just feel sadness for our jungle family. I‘ve never had a job like this,” she said. At the time, Julia expressed how happy she’d be for the series to find another life on a different network but noted that she’s aware the future of the show might not include her. So, after the announcement, she called Robert and encouraged him to take the opportunity if it arose.

““I rang him when it all went down and said: ‘I know you don’t need it but, if the show went somewhere else with someone different, I’m aware I’m not everyone’s cup of tea. Your message [of conservation] is more important than my ego so, please, go forth,” she explained.

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But Robert’s reply was simple: he wouldn’t do it without her.

“He’s a beautiful man and I love him so much,” she says.

“Name anything on this planet and, if he doesn’t know how to do it, he’ll learn how to in the next 10 minutes.”

Chris Brown and Julia Morris were a dynamic jungle duo until 2024. (Image: I’m A Celeb / 10)

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I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here first premiered in 2015 with Julia Morris and Dr. Chris Brown as the hosts.

Now that the series has moved networks to Channel Seven, fans are wondering who the new hosts might be and whether Chris Brown might return to the hosting gig after signing on with Channel Seven in February 2023.

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