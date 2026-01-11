Screen legends: The most iconic Australian drama series of all time

From gripping mysteries to heartwarming family stories, Australian television dramas have produced some truly memorable series.
With unforgettable characters, compelling plot twists, and distinctly Australian settings, these shows have earned their place in TV history.
Whether you watched them when they first aired or are discovering them for the first time, their impact is hard to ignore.
Here’s a look back at some of the most iconic Australian drama series over the years.
Prisoner
1979 – 1986
Prisoner was the first Australian television series with a primarily female cast, exploring life inside a women’s prison.
The show follows the day-to-day lives of both staff and inmates at Wentworth Detention Centre, addressing themes such as incarceration, feminism, and social reform.
Airing on Network Ten from 1979 to 1987, the series ran for eight seasons and 692 episodes. It developed a devoted international following and became one of Australia’s most successful television exports.
A Country Practice
1981 – 1994
A Country Practice is an Australian soap opera set in the fictional town of Wandin Valley. The series follows the everyday lives of the town’s doctors, nurses, patients, and residents, and is known for its use of local landmarks and native animals – most famously Fatso the wombat.
The show aired on the Seven Network from 1981 to 1993, running for 14 seasons and 1,088 episodes.
At its peak, it attracted almost 10 million Australian viewers each week and became one of the country’s most successful television series. It was broadcast in 48 countries and helped make several cast members household names.
Blue Heelers
1993 – 2006
Blue Heelers is an Australian police drama set in the fictional Victorian town of Mount Thomas. The series follows both police work and the everyday lives of the town’s residents.
One of Australia’s most popular and awarded television shows, it won 25 Logie Awards, with stars Lisa McCune and John Wood each receiving multiple Gold Logies.
The series aired on the Seven Network from 1994 to 2006, running for 12 years.
SeaChange
1998 – 2019
SeaChange follows city lawyer Laura Gibson (Sigrid Thornton) as she and her children move to the small coastal town of Pearl Bay after a family crisis.
Over time, they come to embrace the town’s quirky residents, slower pace of life, and strong sense of community, ultimately making Pearl Bay their new home.
The drama originally aired on the ABC from 1998 to 2000, and briefly returned to the Nine Network in 2019.
McCleod’s Daughters
2001 – 2009
McLeod’s Daughters follows two estranged sisters, Claire and Tess – played by Lisa Chappell and Bridie Carter – who are reunited after inheriting their family’s cattle station in South Australia and must learn to work together.
Filmed on location in Kingsford, the series became a ratings hit, won multiple Logie Awards, and developed a devoted international following in countries including the United States, Canada, and Ireland.
The show aired on the Nine Network from 2001 to 2009, spanning eight seasons.
Packed to the Rafters
2008 – 2013
Packed to the Rafters is an Australian family comedy-drama that follows the Rafter family as they navigate work pressures, everyday life, and serious social issues, balancing heartfelt moments with light-hearted comedy.
A consistent ratings hit and multiple Logie Award winner, the series concluded with a two-hour finale in 2013, bringing back much of the original cast for a fitting farewell.
The show aired on the Seven Network from 2008 to 2013.
Offspring
2010 – 2017
Offspring is an Australian comedy-drama that follows obstetrician Nina Proudman (Asher Keddie) and her family and friends as they navigate the chaos of modern life, blending drama with humour.
The series aired on Network Ten from 2010 to 2017.
Dear Life
2026
Dear Life is a Stan original comedy-drama starring Brooke Satchwell as Lillian Vandenberg.
Struggling to cope with the death of her fiancé, Lillian finds comfort in connecting with the recipients of his donated organs, setting off an unexpected web of relationships.
The series premiered on Stan on 1 January 2026 and is available to stream now.