Lisa McCune teases Blue Heelers return

Lisa McCune hasn’t ruled out a return to Mount Thomas.

Advertisement

The 54-year-old actress has started her own production company, Broad Story, with Wentworth director Fiona Banks and Underbelly screenwriter Greg Haddrick.

While speaking to the Herald Sun over the weekend, the Dancing with the Stars 2024 winner said rural stories were “important”.

“Anything where we can raise the profile of a country town at the moment, I think is great. There’s no reason why Tom Croydon (played by John Wood) is not still living in Mount Thomas,” she said when asked whether she had any plans to reboot Blue Heelers.

“And John Wood would be magnificent. I mean, what a fine actor. And maybe William McInnes (Senior Constable Nick Schultz) could come back and be running the station.”

Advertisement

Credit: Instagram

As for her own character, Lisa said maybe she could make a return if there “was a cryogenic head somewhere, they could pop it on another body”.

Constable Maggie Doyle, the character Lisa played on the show, died in 2000.

John Wood, who played Tom Croydon on the long-running drama, has also hinted at a Blue Heelers reboot in the past.

Advertisement

“One keeps hearing rumours of sequels, but nothing ever comes of it,” he told Woman’s Day in 2024. “I’m far too old to be a policeman now. But I would certainly do it.”

“Tom would still be living close by to Mount Thomas Police Station, but most of the others would have moved on,” he continued. “I imagine Tom would have retired and made rapprochements with his daughters, and be spending time with his grandchildren.”

In the same interview, he told us he had already pitched an idea to Lisa.

“It would be fabulous to do something with Lisa,” he said. “I’ve always loved Lisa, she’s like my other daughter. She’s the same age as my oldest daughter, Meg — they were both born in

’71. I have a really close and lasting relationship with Lisa and, god, what a talent she is.”

Advertisement

Credit: Instagram.

John was one of only two actors to last the show’s entire 12-year run.

“Without Tom there was no show,” he said. “I considered leaving at one point. Lisa had left and Bill [William McInnes] had left after six-seven years, and after eight years I thought maybe it was time I should hit the road..

“But I stayed on because I thought that if I left, the show would fold,” he continued. “Not because of me — I don’t have that big an ego — but I think it would have been very hard for somebody else to represent the town of Mount Thomas.”

Advertisement

The now 78-year-old actor said he was “quite disappointed” when the show came to an end in 2006.

“I think one of the reasons we’ve never seen a sequel is there were so many people involved,” he said. “It wasn’t just a couple of big stars in the leading roles who were part of the show.”

“I hope somebody does pick up the reins and gallops with it, that would be lovely.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.