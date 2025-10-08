Blue Heelers may have finished airing in 2006, but that doesn’t mean the love for this iconic Aussie soap has lessened.
The police drama series depicted the everyday lives and relationships of Mount Thomas, a fictional small town in Victoria, and is one of the highest-rated and most awarded programs in the history of Australian television, having won an impressive 25 Logie Awards.
In fact, the show is equal to the most awarded show in Logies history, on par with the Don Lane Show.
So, after 13 seasons and 510 episodes, what are the cast of Blue Heelers up to today, some 19 years after the final episode aired?
John Wood
Played Tom Croydon
Since Blue Heelers wrapped up in 2006 and John hung up his badge as Senior Sergeant Tom Croydon, the seasoned actor has starred in a number of TV shows, which include the likes of Offspring, Neighbours and even Underbelly!
But as his television career came to an end, John revealed his indifference to his former livelihood.
“Television was of no interest to me,” he told A Current Affair in 2020. “I always wanted to be an actor, but my idea of an actor was working in the theatre.”
In August 2020, his memoir, How I Clawed My Way Back to the Middle was also published.
Not long after, the Gold Logie award-winning actor wrote a new comedy, set in a retirement village. Speaking to our sister publication New Idea in 2022, John called the comedy ”fantastical” and ”spiritual,” and worked with Blue Heelers alumni Lisa McCune and Max Gillies on the project.
“It’s set in a retirement village originally set up by a comedian for ageing actors. We did a reading of it two weeks ago, and it was great. Everybody loved it,” he said.
“The good thing about ageing is I have all these people who have been friends for the past 50 years working in the industry.”
Julie Nihill
Played Christine Reilly
As the owner of the Heelers local pub, the Imperial Hotel, Julie’s character Chris was often on hand to help the police officers blow off some steam after work, as well as help them solve a case or two.
Since her time on Blue Heelers, Julie starred in Picnic at Hanging Rock, How to Stay Married, House Husbands and Neighbours.
As of 2023, Julie is semi-retired but offers self-help courses to ‘transform health, relationships, career and finances’ through her website and also runs her own production company, EarthStar Films.
Martin Sacks
Played P.J. Hasham
PJ was one of Australian television’s most beloved characters, facing loss after loss on the long-running cop drama. PJ stole (and then broke) the hearts of viewers across the country.
But forget PJ, what is Martin Sacks up to nowadays?
After ‘cut’ was called on his final Blue Heelers scene, Martin starred in a number of iconic Aussie dramas including the likes of Underbelly, Sea Patrol and Wentworth.
Lisa McCune
Played Margaret Doyle
Lisa went from strength to strength after her time on Blue Heelers as Maggie Doyle, the local cop who reluctantly fell in love with her workmate.
After her character was killed off, Lisa went on to star in action-packed drama Sea Patrol, which aired from between 2007 and 2011 on the Nine Network.
She’s earned an impressive collection of awards across her 30-plus-year career, including ten Logie Awards, four of them Gold for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television.
The screen actor is also well known for her theatre performances, including time in leading Opera Australia roles.
Unfortunately, her personal success has seen some heartbreak.
After marrying Blue Heelers film technician Tim Disney in 2000, Lisa had three children, Archer, Oliver and Remy. However, the pair have since split with Lisa having confirmed to the Australian Women’s Weekly in 2021 that she was “happily single” and would co-parent their children.
In 2024, Lisa returned to the screen but in a very different way – pulling out her best moves on Dancing With The Stars Australia and in 2025 teased a Blue Heelers return.
William McInnes
Played Nick Shultz
During his time on Blue Heelers, William played heartbroken Senior Constable Nick Schultz, who joined the force after his wife and daughter were killed in a car accident.
William went on to star in SeaChange, East West 101, Deep Water, Rake and Total Control.
He also wrote numerous books, including A Man’s Got to Have a Hobby, Cricket Kings, The Making of Modern Australia and even a regular column called ”William Tells” for the Australian Women’s Weekly.
Now, the actor is playing AFP pathologist Roy “Rosie” Penrose in NCIS: Sydney.
Damian Walshe-Howling
Played Adam Cooper
This former heartthrob played keen, young cop Adam Cooper in the series.
After leaving Blue Heelers, Damian went on to star in Underbelly, soap drama The Time Of Our Lives, and horror film The Reef.
His last on-screen appearance was in 2020 for the Australian science fiction film 2067 and in 2025 he was the Grand Prize for International Film winner at the prestigious Clermont-Ferrand Short Film Festival, for his short film, Unspoken.
Tasma Walton
Dash McKinley
Since leaving Mount Thomas in 2006 and her role of Dash McKinley behind her, Tasma has been busy, starring in a number of TV shows including City Homicide, Cleverman, Rake and Mystery Road.
She is also happily married to comedian and TV host Rove McManus who she wed in 2009.
The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Ruby, in December 2013.
In 2025, the 51-year-old penned her second book, I Am Nannertgarrook.