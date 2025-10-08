Since Blue Heelers wrapped up in 2006 and John hung up his badge as Senior Sergeant Tom Croydon, the seasoned actor has starred in a number of TV shows, which include the likes of Offspring, Neighbours and even Underbelly!

But as his television career came to an end, John revealed his indifference to his former livelihood.

“Television was of no interest to me,” he told A Current Affair in 2020. “I always wanted to be an actor, but my idea of an actor was working in the theatre.”

In August 2020, his memoir, How I Clawed My Way Back to the Middle was also published.

Not long after, the Gold Logie award-winning actor wrote a new comedy, set in a retirement village. Speaking to our sister publication New Idea in 2022, John called the comedy ”fantastical” and ”spiritual,” and worked with Blue Heelers alumni Lisa McCune and Max Gillies on the project.

“It’s set in a retirement village originally set up by a comedian for ageing actors. We did a reading of it two weeks ago, and it was great. Everybody loved it,” he said.

“The good thing about ageing is I have all these people who have been friends for the past 50 years working in the industry.”