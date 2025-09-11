Blue Heelers’ Lisa McCune reveals split with “the man who caused so much drama in my life”

Lisa McCune has opened up about her relationship with the man she kissed while she was still married.

In 2012, the Blue Heelers star was caught kissing her South Pacific co-star Teddy Tahu Rhodes, while they were both married to other people.

The pair left their respective spouses and dated for a number of years before splitting up.

Now, during an appearance on The Jess Rowe Big Talk Show, the 54-year-old said she has a “great friendship” with Teddy.

Lisa says she’s now “happily single”. Credit: Instagram.

“I don’t have anybody in my life in a full-time kind of way. I have a great friendship with the man who caused so much drama in my life, Teddy, who’s my dearest friend and we speak most days,” she said.

“We have lovely conversations every day. He’s a very dear friend and I value that relationship very much.”

The actress, who rose to fame at 22 when she began portraying Constable Maggie Doyle in Blue Heelers, said she was too busy to maintain any sort of serious relationship.

“I’m really busy. I love the idea of having someone to travel with, but I’ve got great girlfriends to travel with and my kids and I’m just in a really happy place at the moment. I’m in a really contented place. I’m not on Hinge,” she said.

“I will fall in love. I love being in love. I’m such a romantic,” she added.

The Sea Patrol star met her now ex-husband Tim Disney on the set of Blue Heelers in 2000. They had three children together — Archer, 23, and Oliver, 21, and Remy, 19 — before splitting in 2012.

Lisa’s kiss with her co-star was splashed all over the tabloids at the time, leading many people to believe that she had an open marriage with Tim.

“That gives me the giggles. I think the description [open marriage] is hysterical. It makes me laugh when I read that,” she reportedly said at the time.

Speaking to the Australian Women’s Weekly in 2020, Lisa said the couple had a unique co-parenting arrangement that worked well for them and the children.

Lisa after she won Dancing With The Stars last year. Credit: Channel 7.

“We all live on one property so we’re here for the kids — we have to because our work is so all over the place,” she said. “Tim and I are very much dual parenting. We are all over them as parents. I think it takes two people a lot of the time.”

She also told the publication she was “happily single”

“When I do have something to talk about, I will absolutely shout it from the rooftops, but I just want to talk about the things that are really important. I find that [romantic] stuff starts to define who you are and it really doesn’t need to,” she said.

